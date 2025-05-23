KELLY HANSEN On Decision To Leave FOREIGNER: 'It's Time For Me To Do Other Things In My Life While I Still Can'

FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his decision to exit the band at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour.

During FOREIGNER's performance on the May 20 season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", Hansen announced his departure with a "passing of the torch" to the band's guitarist Luis Maldonado.

Asked why now is the right time for him to leave FOREIGNER, the 64-year-old Hansen said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just time for me to do other things in my life while I still can. And it's been a great experience for me and I have nothing but love for this organization and all the guys in the band. But I have other things — I have other fish I wanna fry."

He added: "The band's gonna continue on with Luis and I'm probably gonna pop in here and there and say hi. I've got a fairly new family I wanna spend time with. I've got a lot of projects I wanna complete. I do some cooking stuff, so who knows what's gonna come out in the future with some cooking stuff."

Asked what have been some of the highlights of the farewell tour so far, FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson told Entertainment Tonight: "Wow. It's hard to say any one highlight, 'cause every, everything's been great. But I think the biggest thing for us is making this transition. Kelly having a life is really cool and we're so supportive of that, and it's been such a wonderful thing. But I think making the transition has been a very emotional, but also a very focused thing for us. This is a big change. I mean, he's been singing for 20 years, so it's new horizons, but we're very, very excited about it."

When Hansen announced his departure from FOREIGNER on May 20, he said in a statement: "Being the voice of FOREIGNER has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it's time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him."

FOREIGNER's founding guitarist Mick Jones said that "in 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find" and "Results have shown that it worked!" He added that "about thirty years later, Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new FOREIGNER, and the magic was still there," explaining that "I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer."

In the statement, Jones called Hansen "one of the best" frontmen in music and said he "breathed new life into our songs" over a 20-year span. "His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for FOREIGNER vocalist and guitarist Luis Maldonado to bring us home," Jones said. "I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position."

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley. He now steps into the spotlight as FOREIGNER's new lead singer. Maldonado brings a rich blend of vocal power, stage charisma, and musical versatility that makes him a natural fit to lead the next chapter of the band's journey.

"This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," said Maldonado. "I'm ready to honor FOREIGNER's legacy and bring my heart to every performance."

Hansen joined FOREIGNER in 2005 and played a crucial role in revitalizing the band's live presence. His powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence helped introduce FOREIGNER's timeless hits to a new generation of fans across the globe.

FOREIGNER's tour continues through 2025 and will feature both Hansen and Maldonado on stage in a symbolic handoff. The transition coincides with major milestones for the band, including next year's 50th anniversary of its formation in New York in 1976.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.