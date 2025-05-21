KELLY HANSEN Says He Still Has 'A Lot Of Rocking To Do' With FOREIGNER

FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen has released a new video message confirming that he will exit the band at the end of the legendary rockers' summer 2025 tour.

During FOREIGNER's performance on the May 20 season finale of NBC singing competition "The Voice", Hansen announced his departure with a "passing of the torch" to the band's guitarist Luis Maldonado.

Earlier today, Hansen said in his video message (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, everybody. Hello. And I'm walking in the morning after 'The Voice' last night. If you don't know, I announced on 'The Voice' live that this will be my last summer as the lead vocalist of FOREIGNER. And it's been an amazing, incredible ride. And I love the guys, love the band, love these songs. I love you guys. It's very difficult for me to describe what you guys have done for me and my gratitude for all that you've given me over these 20 years in the band. And I'm wearing sunglasses 'cause we had quite a party last night.

"So, I wanted to tell you that I'm going to be making posts all the rest of this year on my last stint as lead vocalist of this band and showing things from this last current tour this summer, which is gonna happen, and also things from the past and memories and humor and all the great things that I've shared with the band.

"All I can say to you is I'm so proud and so thankful that you guys have been a part of my musical life," Hansen added. "And it's not over yet. We've got this whole summer to do. So I wanna encourage you to find out where we're playing in your area this summer. There's, like, 45 or some odd shows that I'm gonna be doing on my last run with the band. So, check it out. Please come party with us. We've got a lot of rocking to do. And again, thank you guys so much."

When Hansen announced his departure from FOREIGNER last night, he said in a statement: "Being the voice of FOREIGNER has been one of the greatest honors of my life. But it's time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him."

FOREIGNER's founding guitarist Mick Jones said that "in 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find" and "Results have shown that it worked!" He added that "about thirty years later, Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new FOREIGNER, and the magic was still there," explaining that "I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer."

In the statement, Jones called Hansen "one of the best" frontmen in music and said he "breathed new life into our songs" over a 20-year span. "His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for FOREIGNER vocalist and guitarist Luis Maldonado to bring us home," Jones said. "I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position."

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley. He now steps into the spotlight as FOREIGNER's new lead singer. Maldonado brings a rich blend of vocal power, stage charisma, and musical versatility that makes him a natural fit to lead the next chapter of the band's journey.

"This music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," said Maldonado. "I'm ready to honor FOREIGNER's legacy and bring my heart to every performance."

Hansen joined FOREIGNER in 2005 and played a crucial role in revitalizing the band's live presence. His powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence helped introduce FOREIGNER's timeless hits to a new generation of fans across the globe.

FOREIGNER's tour continues through 2025 and will feature both Hansen and Maldonado on stage in a symbolic handoff. The transition coincides with major milestones for the band, including next year's 50th anniversary of its formation in New York in 1976.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen. Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.