KELLY OSBOURNE Shares First Picture Of Son With SLIPKNOT's SID WILSON

Kelly Osbourne, the 38-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has shared the first up-close photo of her child, a boy named Sidney, whom she welcomed late last year. Sidney's father is Sid Wilson, the mask-wearing turntablist for SLIPKNOT.

In the photo, which Kelly uploaded to her Instagram page, Sidney is dressed up as a bat, a call back to the infamous moment Kelly's father bit the head off a bat live on stage in 1982. Kelly did not caption the picture, and chose to leave comments turned off.

During an appearance on the May 12 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna", Kelly told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: "I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning. My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means."

Kelly went on to say that Ozzy likes to be called "Papa" and Sharon goes by "Nana" as Sidney's grandparents.

"[My mom] absolutely adores him, and so does my dad," Kelly said. "My dad and him have a real connection."

According to Kelly, Ozzy is even thinking about his grandson when he's not awake.

"My dad's a sleep talker, he always has been," Kelly said. "Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It's really cute."

Last October, Kelly revealed that she and Sid were expecting a son. She told Entertainment Tonight that Ozzy was excited that to finally be getting his first grandson, since Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne, 37, has four daughters.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww, Dad, come on. Like, come on," Kelly said. "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first — out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Kelly said that she was "really excited" to become a mom and she praised her parents for their "incredible" support throughout her pregnancy since Wilson has been away on tour. "Every milestone I've kinda gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing," Kelly added. "I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' and I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"

Ten months ago, Sid, 46, said that he doesn't mind the media attention he has been receiving after it was revealed that he and Kelly are expecting their first child together. "I don't know. It doesn't bother me at all," Sid told Knotfest. "It's just part of my life. I love her to death. It's just the path I'm meant to be on, so there's no awkwardness about anything like that. It's like it was just always happening. [Laughs]"

In February 2022, Kelly said that she was "deeply in love" with Wilson. For Valentine's Day, Kelly shared several photos on Instagram of her and Wilson, and she captioned the post: "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid also shared one of the same photos on his Instagram and wrote: "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo".

In January 2022, a source told People that Osbourne and Wilson, who is eight years her senior, took their relationship to the next level after more than two decades of knowing each other.

"Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999," said the source, referring to the music festival founded by her parents. "They have remained friends since. They are very happy together."

A year and a half ago, Kelly revealed that she carries around a big pillow of Wilson when she travels. Kelly shared a photo on Instagram Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of Wilson's face, and she captioned it: "Everywhere I go I take my baby with me." She also shared a quote on her Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.

"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.

Kelly split from her cinematographer boyfriend Erik Bragg in October 2021 after one year together.

Kelly previously discussed her desire to have children on a June 2021 episode of "Red Table Talk". At the time, she said: "I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she added. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."