KERRY KING: 'I Lost 10 Pounds Not Even Trying'

In a new interview with Riff X's "Metal XS", SLAYER guitarist Kerry King, who relocated to New York City less than three years ago, spoke about how he is preparing for his upcoming tour with his solo band after not playing any shows since 2019. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny. The last couple of months, I just started eating less. I looked in the mirror one day and I went, 'I think I lost some weight.' And I lost, like, 10 pounds not even trying. I think New York finally wore off on me, and I didn't have to go eat everything every day. I just had more of a normal diet. And that was just a natural thing. There's a gym in my building. I'll go and do cardio, but I walk everywhere in New York now, too. I sold my cars, so if we've gotta go somewhere far, we take the train, take an Uber [car], whatever, but we walk everywhere. And that has a big reaction in your body. Walking is great. I've been to the gym in the building. I just started playing guitar standing up again for the first time in, like, four years. I did that, like, three weeks ago. So, yeah, I can play standing up now. Yeah, that's it. Just be aware. I'm not young. So, just standing, holding my heavy-ass guitars. My guitars are extremely heavy. And just getting used to it, really. Dumping weight, preparing, doing a little cardio. And the rest will just be natural."

King's solo band played its second show ever last Thursday night (May 9) at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

King's first-ever festival solo appearance came just two days after his solo group made its live debut at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois.

As was the case with Reggies, King's setlist for Welcome To Rockville included SLAYER tracks as well as several of the 13 songs that appear on King's upcoming debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", which is due on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

All material for "From Hell I Rise" was written by the 59-year-old SLAYER guitarist, who was accompanied during the recording sessions by the rest of his solo band, consisting of drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER),bassist Kyle Sanders (HELLYEAH),guitarist Phil Demmel (formerly of MACHINE HEAD) and Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) on vocals. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

KERRY KING will be special guest on the upcoming LAMB OF GOD/MASTODON North American "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headline tour. The six-week run will launch on July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas and will wrap on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

KERRY KING will next play at the Sonic Temple festival on May 16.