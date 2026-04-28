KERRY KING's 'From Hell I Rise' Deluxe Edition To Include Songs' Demo Versions With SLAYER Guitarist's 'Scratch' Lead Vocals

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King will release an extended deluxe edition of his acclaimed debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", on June 19 via Reigning Phoenix Music, expanding the record with five previously unheard demos and new visual elements, including cover artwork by James Bousema and a revamped layout with additional photos.

The demos offer a rare window into King's creative process, complete with scratch vocal performances by Kerry. Something that he's been doing for many years, and it’s never been heard outside the studio, until now.

Accompanying the extended deluxe edition is the earbook, an essential for fans and collectors. Limited to only 666 copies worldwide, the earbook includes two LPs, a live CD, and a live Blu-ray of the band's first-ever show at Reggies in Chicago. The earbook is exclusive to Reigning Phoenix Music, available for mailorder in Europe and the U.S.

"From Hell I Rise" deluxe edition track listing:

01. Diablo

02. Where I Reign

03. Residue

04. Idle Hands

05. Trophies Of The Tyrant

06. Crucifixation

07. Tension

08. Everything I Hate About You

09. Toxic

10. Two Fists

11. Rage

12. Shrapnel

13. From Hell I Rise

14. Crucifixation (demo; Kerry King on vocals)

15. From Hell I Rise (demo; Kerry King on vocals)

16. Two Fists (demo; Kerry King on vocals)

17. Rage (demo; Kerry King on vocals)

18. Trophies Of The Tyrant (demo; Kerry King on vocals)

In an August 204 interview with The SDR Show, King confirmed that he originally laid down the scratch vocals on demo versions of all the songs that appear on "From Hell I Rise". Asked what his singing voice sounds like, Kerry said: "I just sound like an angry white punk kid… I think it sounds kind of adolescent[-like]." King went on to say that his vocals were recorded mostly as "first takes". "Because I know how it goes — unless I stumble on enunciation or something," he explained. "So, yeah, I knew how it went. I just put it on there so we had something existing. I knew I didn't wanna sing because I can't sing and play that much. The easy parts, yeah, but not like Zakk [Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY] or James [Hetfield, METALLICA] does. They're crazy vocalists that play crazy riffs underneath what they're singing. I don't know how they do it."

Asked if he would ever release his scratch vocal tracks "as a separate bonus thing", Kerry said: "Um, I'm not against it. If you ask me, like, what if Glenn Tipton sang all the PRIEST songs. Would you wanna hear it? I'm, like, that's a weird scenario, 'cause it's fucking Rob Halford. but I'd be curious. It's intriguing."

He added: "We'll see. And I'll sing the next one, too. So it's not like it's going away."

Joining Kerry in his new band are Mark Osegueda (vocals; DEATH ANGEL),Phil Demmel (guitar; MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE),Kyle Sanders (bass; HELLYEAH) and drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, EXODUS).

"From Hell I Rise" was released in May 2024. All material for the LP was written by the now-61-year-old SLAYER guitarist. Helming the sessions at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles last year was producer Josh Wilbur, who has previously worked with KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and BAD RELIGION, among others.

In May 2024, the KERRY KING band performed its first live show at Reggies in Chicago. In the days following, the band went from playing an intimate venue to performing at the huge U.S. festivals Welcome To Rockville (Florida) and Sonic Temple (Ohio).

KERRY KING launched its first European tour on June 3, 2024 — King's 60th birthday – in Tilburg, The Netherlands. The trek combined headline shows in the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain but also festival appearances such as Rock Am Ring, Hellfest, Tuska, Download, Sweden Rock Festival and many more.

Photo credit: Andrew Stuart