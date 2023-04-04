KID ROCK Blasts BUD LIGHT Over Parent Company's Partnership With Trans Activist

Kid Rock has blasted Anheuser-Busch for its decision to enlist trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light brand influencer.

The TikTok star with more than 10 million followers posted a video advertising the beer company's March Madness contest offering customers a chance to win $15,000. This caused a number of conservatives to share their apparent anger over the partnership, including Kid Rock, who posted a video of him using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot a rapid fire of bullets at several cases of Bud Light which had been placed on top of a table by a river.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible," the 52-year-old rocker said before shooting up the beer. He then raised his middle finger and shouted: "Fuck Bud Light and fuck Anheuser-Busch."

Mulvaney revealed on Sunday to her Instagram followers that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition.

However, Anheuser-Busch said the cans with Mulvaney's face on them were a personal gift to her and that she is one of hundreds of influencers the company partners with.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," a spokesperson for the company told Fox News. "From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

Kid Rock's latest album, "Bad Reputation", came out in March 2022.

"Bad Reputation" includes the three songs Kid Rock released in January 2022 — "We The People", "The Last Dance" and "Rockin'" — as well as his November 2021 single "Don't Tell Me How To Live", which was recorded with Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK.

"We The People" features the chorus of "Let's go, Brandon," conservative code for "Fuck Joe Biden" (born when a NASCAR reporter misheard a crowd, reporting that they chanted in support of racer Brandon Brown when they were actually chanting expletives toward the U.S. president),and also takes aim at the mainstream media, CNN, TMZ, Twitter and Facebook, as well as mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

"We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, 'Fuck you!" Kid shouts in the song. "Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill," he adds.

Elsewhere in the song, he raps: "COVID's near. It's coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.

"Inflation's up like the minimum wage. So it's all the same. Not a damn thing changed," he exclaims.

He then calls for politically polarized Americans to come together, saying: "We gotta keep fighting for right to be free. And every human being doesn't have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It's time for love and unity."

The track concludes with sampled crowd chanting, "Let's go, Brandon."

In a Facebook video announcing the three tracks in January 2022, Kid Rock described "We The People" as a "hard rock-rap tune."

"[It's] about, well, all the craziness going on in our world in the last few years and the politics and the polarization and social justice," he said. "You know, constantly for just being a Trump fan attacked in the media day in day out."

He added: "I don't mind taking a punch, but I hit back, motherfucker, and I hit hard."