KID ROCK Says It's 'Awesome' Having His 'Buddy' DONALD TRUMP Running The World: 'I Enjoy Having A Front-Row Seat To The Greatest S*** Show On Earth'

Kid Rock has opened up about his "friendship" with U.S. president Donald Trump during an interview with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray as part of Murray's upcoming one-hour travelogue documentary "Trump's America: 250 Years In The Making".

The U.S. country-rocker, whose real name is real name Bob Ritchie, is a vocal supporter of Trump and has performed at Republican-affiliated music gigs, sat next to Trump at football games and received invitations to the White House.

Asked by Murray what it is like "having a buddy who's running the world", Kid Rock replied: "Fucking awesome. [Laughs]"

Elaborating on the nature of his phone conversations with Trump, Kid Rock said: "Yeah, it's one of my late-night drinking tricks. 'Cause I know when to get him. And he's so gracious. He always picks up. Or he'll call and check in, just to shoot the shit most of the time. He's not calling me to, like, 'Hey, what should we do in Iran, Bob?' I don't get those calls. But I was sitting around having some beers. It's, like, 11:00, 12:00 on a Friday or Saturday. I know he's up. He sleeps like me — he sleeps like five hours. And I'll be, like, 'Hey, let's call the President and bullshit.' And people will be, like, 'What?' And he'll be, like, 'Hey, Bob, what's up?' And blah, blah, blah. It's the best. I enjoy the hell out of hanging out with him and talking with him and just having a front-row seat to the greatest shit show on Earth."

Rock went on to blast critics of the U.S. president, insisting that Trump always puts America first.

"It kills me, the people that don't see that," the rocker said. "They want this level of bullshit we've had for — since I've been alive, with these politicians, presidents. They're, like, 'Well, he's making so much money while he's president.' Like, no shit, 'cause he's a businessman. He's smart. He did that before he was president. And I know his heart and soul, his concern is for this country — period. This country first. And I think every leader in any country should be that for their country."

This past February, Kid Rock headlined a counterprogrammed halftime show dubbed "The All-American Halftime Show", run by conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA at the same time Bad Bunny took the Super Bowl halftime show stage.

Kid Rock made an appearance at the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention in July 2024, performing his track "American Bad Ass" but changing the song's lyrics to support Trump.

Kid Rock previously told Rolling Stone magazine that he knew it would be risky to publicly back Trump.

"When I doubled down on it, I knew that could be a career ender," he said. "But I was betting that there were a lot of like-minded people out there."

Other musicians who have come out in support of Trump include Ted Nugent, STAIND's Aaron Lewis and SYSTEM OF A DOWN's John Dolmayan.