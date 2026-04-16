KIKO LOUREIRO Says There Were 'Many Reasons' That Contributed To His Decision To Leave MEGADETH

In a new interview with Niels Guns of Sixty Scales And The Truth, Kiko Loureiro spoke about his decision to leave MEGADETH at the end of 2023 after a nine-year run with the band. The 53-year-old Brazilian guitarist, who lives in Finland with his wife and three kids, said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "During MEGADETH, it was great, so nothing to complain. But it was eight years, almost nine years, and then I was touring maybe — I don't know — five months, maybe sometimes six months [in a year], so that's a lot. It's very different than doing 25 days [as I have done on my solo tour]."

He continued: "[There were] many reasons [that contributed to it]; there's never one reason when you take a big decision in life. So one of the reasons was the family. That was the more intensive reason. After doing the tour, there was another three-month tour, and then it was, like, 'Oh, maybe this is too much.' But I was fighting with these thoughts since I joined MEGADETH, basically. My daughter was around five [when I joined MEGADETH], and then one year later [in 2016], after joining MEGADETH, the year that we released the 'Dystopia' album, the Grammy winner and all that, I had twins. So all those years in MEGADETH was difficult to be traveling and having newborn twins at home, and then traveling. So it makes you think a lot, because that's what I always wanted, to be touring, etc., and playing guitar. And then also have the kids, and then your mentality, your mindset changes a lot. And then have the pandemic, and then do another album, etc. And then, at some point, I said, like, 'I think eight, nine years is enough.' And then I felt, like, okay. And then also I felt that the kids needed me more, more than before. [There were] some other issues happening. And there was a three-month tour [coming up], so [I said], like, 'Look, I can help to find a substitute. If you can wait, great. If you don't wanna wait, it's fine as well.'"

Elaborating on some of the other reasons that contributed to his decision to leave MEGADETH, Kiko said: "We did record the [2022] album ['The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'] in between, in that period. And composing is something that I like as well. I think at some point, [you start thinking about having] freedom of your schedule. I have elderly parents in Brazil, so I wanted to [spend time] there, and there was never a time to travel and to stay — I don't know — 10 days."

Kiko continued: "It's a common thing, it's a common thought [with touring musicians], I believe, depending on your age, of course. And then most of the places I played — we played in amazing places, but I've been doing this for a long time as well. So you think about this, like, 'I did this a lot, and where [can I go] from here?' And also there's that too. Sometimes you think about, 'I would love to do something else,' or, like, 'Should I play other kinds of music or compose differently or be more open to different things?' But that's a constant. The creative mind, let's say, is never satisfied."

Loureiro went on to say that he had some room to express his creativity while he was a member of MEGADETH.

"In MEGADETH, I could be creative there because we did two albums," he explained. "I could say whatever I wanted to say about the concert, or ideas for the lights, or stage performance, or whatever. Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader] was very open to [my input]. I think we had great conversations about everything in life, and also about the MEGADETH business. And that's why I think I was such a long time there, and then I had maybe, like, 13 or 15 compositions with Dave, which is pretty much. But I think there's always an expiring date, let's say. There's a moment that it's, like, 'Yeah, maybe it's time to go to another place.' So those actual forces kind of push you — maybe the family, maybe some stuff that was happening inside the band as well, maybe something about, as I said, I would love to decide when I want to go visit my parents or not. Because when you have kids, you cannot just travel. I was traveling a lot, and when you go home, you just wanna stay home."

Kiko previously talked about the circumstances surrounding his MEGADETH exit in a January 2024 interview with Guitar World magazine. "It started when I booked a trip home to Brazil," he revealed. "The last time I'd been was in 2019, before the pandemic; I got to a point where I said, 'I need to visit my family,' so I booked a trip for the Thanksgiving period in 2023 because MEGADETH never does anything around that time.

"When you're young, not married and have no kids, the mindset is, 'The more concerts, the better.' But my daughter is [a teenager] now, and I want to spend time with her. I also want to be out there playing. When the MEGADETH thing happened for me in 2015, I had a young daughter and twins who were newborns. I was always struggling with knowing I needed to be touring, but also wanted to be home with my kids and my wife. So the feeling of, 'Should I be out doing this rock star thing while my kids are at home?' kept coming up. And the more moments and important dates I missed, the harder it was. It got harder in 2023, especially during the three-month summer tour. So I went to Dave in June [of 2023], saying, 'This is too much. I'm not feeling like I'm in the right place or mood to give 100 percent.' It was complicated for me to say because I wanted to play, but I knew I needed to be at home. And, of course, Dave was not expecting it. We had just done a show in Florida with the MISFITS, and it was right after that show that I talked to Dave. And then MEGADETH management was there, and I let them know I could not do the September [2023] gigs. I offered to help find a replacement and do what was needed to help MEGADETH be ready to go."

Regarding what led to his departure being a permanent situation rather than just a temporary thing, Kiko said: "My proposal was not to do the September [2023] shows and help them find a replacement, which turned out to be Teemu [Mäntysaari]. But then I had some situations with my kids and had to go to the doctor, and I felt like I wanted to be home.

"And I get it — MEGADETH must go on, right? Being able to pick and choose where and when I play is not going to be a thing. I mean, I guess it could be, but that's not the way it turned out. Maybe they felt like, 'Well, Kiko might come out on the next tour and say the same thing,' which I understand. So I told them, 'I understand if you guys feel that I'm unreliable,' They kept asking me, 'Are you sure?' Ultimately, I had to take control because I knew I needed and wanted to be home. People who don't have kids won't understand, while if you do, you will."

In November 2023, Kiko announced his decision to "extend" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, explaining that he didn't want to "hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

Kiko revealed in September 2023 that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

One day after Kiko's announcement that he was "extending" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, Mustaine released a statement in which he said that he loves Loureiro and respects and fully supports Kiko's decision. He described Kiko as "a top-notch professional, a maestro" and thanked the guitarist "for his dedication and hard work these past nine years, helping us to achieve a Grammy on 'Dystopia' and the additional awards we have received on this latest record 'The Sick... The Dying...And The Dead'." Mustaine added: "I could not have done this without Kiko Loureiro."

MEGADETH played its first concert with Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 39-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.

Image credit: Metal Total Brasil