KIKO LOUREIRO To Sell MEGADETH Guitars, Amps, T-Shirts And More Next Week On REVERB

April 17, 2024

From now through next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., fans can preview the gear that will be available to purchase from famed former MEGADETH guitarist Kiko Loureiro via the official Kiko Loureiro Reverb shop.

Known for his time in both the legendary thrash metal band MEGADETH and the Brazilian power metal band ANGRA, as well as his solo projects, Kiko is finally willing to part with a number of pieces of stage-and-studio-played gear — along with personal items like sweatbands, t-shirts and his Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi — all of which will be available to fans and fellow music makers alike when the items in the shop become available for purchase next week.

Highlights from the official Kiko Loureiro Reverb shop include:

* A surprise Gibson Les Paul Modern that Kiko played on two songs every night during the 2022 MEGADETH tour;
* A few acoustic guitars, including a Godin Multiac ACS SA Grand Concert used on the on tour all over the world in 2023, a Godin Arena Pro CW, and an Ibanez GA6CE-AM used on tours in 2019, '21, and '22 as well as backstage and in hotel rooms for practice;
* A couple of well-used Kramer models, like a SM-1;
* A super portable DV Mark Neoclassic 1x12 guitar speaker cab, and DV Mark Multiamp from the MEGADETH jam and rehearsal room;
* Several Neural DSP Quad Cortex units that have been main pieces of Kiko's touring rig since 2022;
* Some non-gear extras, like Kiko's sweatbands, a few shirts, and even a Gracie Barra Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi.

To preview all of the gear that will be available for purchase in the official Kiko Loureiro Reverb shop on April 17, click here.

Last November, the Brazilian-born Kiko, who lives in Finland, announced his decision to "extend" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, explaining that he didn't want to "hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

Kiko revealed in September that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

One day after Kiko's announcement that he was "extending" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, band leader Dave Mustaine released a statement in which he said that he loves Loureiro and respects and fully supports Kiko's decision. He described Kiko as "a top-notch professional, a maestro" and thanked the guitarist "for his dedication and hard work these past nine years, helping us to achieve a Grammy on 'Dystopia' and the additional awards we have received on this latest record 'The Sick... The Dying...And The Dead'." Mustaine added: "I could not have done this without Kiko Loureiro."

MEGADETH played its first concert with Kiko's replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

