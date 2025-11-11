KIKO LOUREIRO's Advice To Young Guitarists: 'You Have To Understand The Music Industry'

In a new interview with Andy Addams of Shred Music TV, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, best known for his work with MEGADETH and ANGRA, was asked what advice he would give to young guitarists who are just starting out. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ah, well, that's hard to answer, because, is it a person that is like, 'Okay, I'm gonna buy my first guitar. I like bands, I like music.'

"I think at the beginning, it's quite natural," he continued. 'I have a mentorship group that I have some young kids. It's very natural. I think all of them is, like, the parents come and say, like, 'Oh my God. My kid plays really well.' Or it's, like, 'He's playing guitar the whole day,' or something like that. It's that passion, that energy [that you have when you are] 12 years old, 13 years old, 15 years old towards the instrument instead of doing something else. I was a bit like this when I was 14, 15. I think this moment is natural. So it's not about the business, it's not about the industry: 'I'm gonna be a professional.' It's about enjoying to play music. I still believe that it has to start there, because if you don't have that in any profession, how are you gonna succeed? Then it's better to go to a profession that is for sure is gonna give you money right away — just go be a lawyer, be a tax advisor or buy and sell stuff and get the commission and that's it. When that product doesn't sell anymore, just buy and sell another product that's selling. So, once you decide to be a musician or to have a band, it is a different kind of decision. So that passion has to be there, that willing[ness] to practice, to play, to rehearse, to spend the time, to invest, buy instruments. It even doesn't feel like an investment. It's just, like, 'I wanna buy a new guitar. I wanna have a pedal.' It's just, like, you wanna have it because it's gonna help you to make more music."

Kiko added :"So, yeah, I don't see in the beginning as, how do I get into the industry? So after, once you have this passion, you're doing all this commitment and then if you want to become a professional, then you have to understand the industry. Then yes. So there's also this mistake that people might think that only talent or playing, somebody will call you or something's gonna happen, or a manager or a label. Where do I get a label? Is there a manager? People expect that something's gonna happen. But you actually have to learn how the industry works and start making your connections, and then put yourself out on either Internet… Of course, nowadays I would start there. I would start [with the] Internet — TikTok, Instagram, whatever platform you feel more connected to, that you like to use. Choose one at least, and be consistent. The same way you have to be consistent practicing or rehearsing, you need to be consistent doing the Internet game. And then keep developing your musicianship [and] understand the music business.

"Most of the professions, when you [go to] university, they don't teach much how to succeed in the industry," Kiko noted. "In music, that's for sure. But sometimes you hear this from architects or designers. They learn a lot of stuff, but [not] how much do I charge? How do I pay taxes? What kind of invoice do I [need to put together]?' Whatever. The practical things. How do I create an audience that I can convert this audience to buy my product? Or things like that. Or if you wanna tour, what's the finances of the tour? Et cetera. So if you do an album, okay, what's the finances of the album? How much do you pay?"

In November 2023, Kiko announced his decision to "extend" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, explaining that he didn't want to "hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

Kiko revealed in September 2023 that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

One day after Kiko's announcement that he was "extending" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, band leader Dave Mustaine released a statement in which he said that he loves Loureiro and respects and fully supports Kiko's decision. He described Kiko as "a top-notch professional, a maestro" and thanked the guitarist "for his dedication and hard work these past nine years, helping us to achieve a Grammy on 'Dystopia' and the additional awards we have received on this latest record 'The Sick... The Dying...And The Dead'." Mustaine added: "I could not have done this without Kiko Loureiro."

MEGADETH played its first concert with Kiko's replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 38-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

Kiko's latest solo album, "Theory Of Mind", was released in November 2024.