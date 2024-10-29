KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Announces Spring 2025 Tour With KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING, FROZEN SOUL

Three-time Grammy-nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band KILLSWITCH ENGAGE — Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums — are returning to the road this winter and spring.

Fresh off a 25th-anniversary performance headlining the vaunted New England Metal & Hardcore Fest last month, the band will embark on a headline run in March. It's their first tour of North America since late 2022, as the band has been busy working on new material.

The tour features support from KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING and FROZEN SOUL, and kicks off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine. All dates are below.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMKSE24" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING and FROZEN SOUL. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered...mark my words."

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on tour with KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING and FROZEN SOUL:

March 05 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 06 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

March 08 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

March 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

March 11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

March 13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

March 14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

March 15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

March 17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

March 18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

March 19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

March 21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

March 22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

March 27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

March 28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

March 29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

March 30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

April 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

April 03 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

April 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

April 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 06 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

April 08 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

April 09 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

April 11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell

April 12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

The band's latest album, "Atonement", is out now via Metal Blade Records.

In other KILLSWITCH ENGAGE news, the band has teamed up with Revolver for a special collector's edition deluxe magazine that is "must own" for fans.

Revolver celebrates KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's 25th anniversary with this issue. In new, exclusive interviews, the band members tell the story of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE in their own words — from the group's humble beginnings to the dramatic lineup changes to their rise to the top of the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal movement.

This 100-page deluxe magazine is thicker than a standard issue of Revolver, without any ads, features embossed type, and UV coating on its covers, as well as rare, all-access photography throughout.

The KILLSWITCH ENGAGE special collector's issue comes with two alternate, collectible covers — a band cover with photography by Travis Shinn and an illustrated cover by the group's own bassist and resident visual artist Mike D'Antonio.

All of the below items will be available as a bundle or a la carte and all items are exclusive in honor of the band's impressive 25-year history.

* 2 special collector's edition covers

* New vinyl re-pressings of: "Alive Or Just Breathing", "The End Of Heartache", "As Daylight Dies", "Incarnate", "Atonement" (each limited to 1K or less; wax colors to come)

* LP boxset

* 25th-anniversary tee

* 25th- anniversary hoodie

* 25th- anniversary slipmat

* Exclusive skateboard deck with 25th-anniversary design

* 18"x24" flocked, blacklight 25th- anniversary poster

* Pint glass set with etched logos

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE first shook the structure of heavy music upon climbing out of snowy industrialized Western Massachusetts in 2000. A musical outlier, the band pioneered a union of thrashed-out European guitar pyrotechnics, East Coast hardcore spirit, on-stage hijinks, and enlightened lyricism that set the pace for what the turn-of-the-century deemed heavy. 2002's "Alive Or Just Breathing" became avowed as a definitive album, being named among "The Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the Decade" by Decibel and celebrated by everyone from Metal Hammer to Revolver. Not only did they bust open the floodgates for dozens to follow, but they also garnered three Grammy Award nominations in the category of "Best Metal Performance" in 2005, 2014, and 2019, respectively, a gold certification for "The End Of Heartache" (2004) and a platinum certification for "As Daylight Dies" (2006). The group landed three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 with "Killswitch Engage" (2009),"Disarm The Descent" (2013) and their career high best bow at No. 6 with "Incarnate" (2016). The latter two releases, along with 2019's "Atonement", would also both capture No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. The band's total streams are nearing 3 billion to date, while they've remained consummate road warriors who've sold out countless headline tours and have shared stages with everyone from IRON MAIDEN to SLIPKNOT to SLAYER to MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE to MASTODON to PARKWAY DRIVE, which is a testament to their ability to cross genres and appeal to all fans of hard rock. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have remained a featured attraction at every major North American and European festival through the years. The band is celebrating an astonishing, 25-year career as one of the most vital and genre-defining bands of the '00s and continues its incredible legacy.