KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH Announces Launch Of His First-Ever Signature Necklace

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach will come to York, United Kingdom to officially launch his jewelry line in collaboration with Black Feather Design at Nox Of York on Friday, October 10, 2025. The day will start with a ticketed live question-and-answer session, hosted by Kerrang! and Planet Rock's Steve Beebee at Bedern Hall, on Bartle Garth just off Goodramgate.

This will be a great chance for fans to get an insight into Jesse Leach. There will be the opportunity for fans to ask their own questions at the end. Jesse will then come to Nox Of York (around 100 yards away on Goodramgate) where the official jewelry launch and signing will take place for dedicated fans to come and have a meet-and-greet with the metal icon.

Hannah from Nox first met Jesse back in 2023 when they headlined U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air festival, where she frequently works as artist liaison.

"To work with Jesse on this collaboration for the last two years has been a true honor," she says. "His creativity and patience with the process has been incredibly validating and we're so proud to to have been trusted with such a special piece."

Jesse commented: "I am honored and stoked to talk about the launch of my first-ever signature necklace."

This event is on sale now on the Nox Of York web site at £15 per ticket and will be seated, limited to 50 capacity. Doors open from 10:30 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m. for approximately one hour.

In a video message, Jesse said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Hey, good people. This is Jesse Leach from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, and I'm honored and stoked to talk about the launch of my first-ever signature necklace. This is with the help of Black Feather Design.

"I met Hannah from Black Feather at the Bloodstock festival in England a few years ago, and ever since then I've been watching what they do and their jewelry and their vibe, and I love it. So between Hannah [and] Oli from Black Feather and myself, we talked about a collaboration, and it's finally here. You may have seen it online already. There is a pre-order up, but I'm here to talk to you about it in person, and I'm actually wearing it, which is super cool. This is the large design and there's a smaller design as well. And as you can see, two axes crossed with a feather.

"I've already gotten questions about what it means," he continued. "So the feather is my love of nature and of birds, especially birds of prey and raptors. I have a red-tailed hawk tattooed across my chest. And here where I live in the Catskill mountains, I get to watch bald eagles hunt on a regular basis. Very fascinating, if you've never seen it. So [I] just love birds and nature. The axes represent my love of fire. And also I chopped wood for a living when I was younger. And it represents heritage as well. It's how we were able to survive, heat our homes, eat, gather around as a community. So it just seemed like those things put together was a really good representation of me and what I love.

"So we're gonna launch this thing in person on October 10th, which is a Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Bedern Hall in York, England," Jesse added. "I'll be doing a Q&A followed by an in-store appearance at Nox Of York, where you can come hang, get a photo, have a chat and check out the jewelry line. So again, you can pre-order this, and also be sure to get your tickets to come hang and see me. And let's do this. My first-ever signature series necklace. I cannot wait for you guys to see this in person.

"Thank you so much to Hannah and Oli for helping me come up with a design. Thank you for believing in me, and let's do this thing. I'll see you guys on October 10th. Can't wait. All hails."