KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JESSE LEACH: 'The Big Thing I've Been Learning A Lot Lately Is Being Considerate'

During an appearance on the "100 Words Or Less" podcast, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach spoke about his recent wedding to his longtime girlfriend Corinne Paris (a.k.a. Philia Porphyra). Asked how the experience of tying the knot has changed him, the 46-year-old said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think the big thing I've been learning a lot lately is being considerate, especially when you live this kind of a lifestyle, considering her feelings before I do something or say something or whatever. When you're in a relationship, communication is key, but I think consideration should take the front seat with a lot of relationships.

"When you're a — I hate to use this term — semi-famous person, you sort of navigate life a little differently and people treat you differently so you're used to having this privilege that you just kind of tell people what to do, say what you want and you get it," he explained. "And it's not that way in a marriage or a friendship or whatever. And that's been the big thing for me, is she keeps me grounded and she keeps me realizing that I need to work as a partner. I can lead in the relationship here and there, but we are partners. So that's been the big thing, lately, we've been moving through in our relationship after being married.

"Marriage is not the end; it's the beginning of a whole other thing. So that's part of it. And I'm grateful for the lessons that I'm learning. I think it's important to progress as a person when you're with somebody, and look at your own flaws and go, 'Oh, yeah, I gotta work on that shit. That's something I gotta work on.'"

Leach added: "I've been learning that lesson, to just listen to what she's saying instead of immediately going, 'Well, no.' 'Cause that's just gonna make it worse. It's a big lesson to be learning. Anyone who's listening out there, you're in a relationship, yeah, don't get defensive. Let that person talk. That's huge.

"She's amazing. I love her to death."

Leach and Paris share a home in Woodstock, New York.

Six years ago, Leach revealed on social media that he would take time "to get help" after informing fans that he and his wife of over 16 years, Melissa, had decided to go separate ways.

Leach, who has been open about his battles with anxiety and depression, took to Instagram to let his followers know that he would be seeking treatment so that he can avoid becoming "another statistic of suicide."

2018 was a tough year for Leach, who underwent surgery on his vocal cords to remove nodules in April 2018, and dealt with depression, anxiety, and "full-on mental breakdowns" throughout the rest of the year. Although these setbacks had an impact on the recording schedule for the latest KILLSWITCH ENGAGE album, 2019's "Atonement", Jesse eventually finished laying down his tracks for the effort with the help of guitarist and producer Adam Dutkiewicz, whom he has described as his "musical soulmate."

In May 2018, Leach gave a shout-out to his "badass" then-wife for supporting him through his vocal surgery and for being his "biggest fan, biggest critic, best friend, partner in crime and the love of my damn life."

Jesse previously revealed that the reason he originally left KILLSWITCH ENGAGE in 2002, after recording two albums, was because "there was definitely something wrong with my head. I was dealing with a depression," he said. "At that time, it was a pretty lowdown feeling of being alienated, just sort of not being prepared mentally for a life on the road."

In August 2018, Leach wrote lengthy social media post in which he once again admitted that he had "a mental illness," adding: " I too have anxiety, suicidal thoughts, depression and addictions. I do and say things 'out of character' when I am mentally 'high or low' — it's just part of the distinction of the illness."

Leach rejoined KILLSWITCH in 2012 following a split with the band's previous frontman, Howard Jones.