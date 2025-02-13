KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's MIKE D'ANTONIO Denies Using Artificial Intelligence To Create 'This Consequence' Album Art

In a new interview with Australia's Jaimunji, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE bassist Mike D'Antonio, who is also responsible for the band's artwork, dismissed online accusations that the cover art for KILLSWITCH's upcoming album, "This Consequence", was created using the help of artificial intelligence. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The cover art was not done by A.I., no matter what people are saying on the Internet. I killed myself making that fricking cover art, so don't tell me I just typed some words into a computer and it popped out, 'cause that's — eight months later, that's not what happened. It took ten thousand photos and a lot of time. So, I just wanted to put that out there.

"I guess I should be flattered that people think it's so good [that it could have been generated using A.I.]," Mike continued. "But I'm not. I hate it. I don't wanna be associated with A.I. Other people can do that. I'm fine with it. A.I. is just a whole new form of artwork. People can't afford it or can't be creative, they should definitely go gravitate towards that stuff. It's not for me. I'm an artist. I should be able to do my own shit. And that's what I do."

"This Consequence" is due on February 21, 2025 via Metal Blade. The LP is KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth album overall, and sixth with singer Jesse Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012.

"This Consequence" is the follow-up to "Atonement", which was released in August 2019 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S. and Sony Music Entertainment in the rest of the world. The disc featured guest appearances by former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones and TESTAMENT frontman Chuck Billy. It marked the band's third full-length release since the return of Leach.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE will embark on a headline tour in March 2025. It's their first tour of North America since late 2022. The trek will feature support from KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING and FROZEN SOUL, and will kick off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine.

All of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's album artwork and tour merchandise is designed by D'Antonio, who is a graphic artist. D'Antonio's company, DarkicoN Design, produces artwork for bands such as SHADOWS FALL, UNEARTH, ALL THAT REMAINS and CROWBAR.

"I really model my stuff after David Carson," D'Antonio told Minot Daily News in a 2016 interview of the graphic designer known for his experimental typography. "He was the first one to do the disgusting sort of graphic. He would take pictures of walls eaten away by the sun and use them in his design. I like the realism factor he brought to it. He's super ahead of his time."