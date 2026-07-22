KIM DRACULA Announces Signing With RISE RECORDS, Shares New Single 'Molecular Conversion'

Kim Dracula, the Australian-born musician who now lives in the U.S., has signed to Rise Records and released a new single, "Molecular Conversion". The track volleys between hushed, melodic moments and unrelenting intensity, underscored by Kim Dracula's theatrical flair and singular vocal versatility. The song arrives ahead of a European trek that kicks off on July 31 and includes performances at Wacken Open Air, Brutal Assault, Festival 666 and Motocultor.

Kim Dracula, who flies the flag for the LGBTQIA+ heavy community and proudly owns the they/them pronouns, comments: "Finally, you will get to see the next chapter. New song. New label. New story."

Directed by Max Moore, the "Molecular Conversion" video finds Kim Dracula, their band and backing vocalists dressed entirely in white, performing on a brilliantly lit stage set surrounded by a verdant landscape. Not only that, but this video captures the unfolding of an entirely new story in the Kim Dracula cinematic universe.

Kim Dracula has built a global following with music that blends metal, industrial, jazz, trap and Latin influences while maintaining a singular artistic vision. Their 2023 debut album, "A Gradual Decline In Morale", cemented that vision, introducing an artist who effortlessly blends soaring melodies, death growls, rap cadences and spoken-word passages across a remarkable six-octave vocal range, all while demonstrating their ability to craft a cohesive concept album that tells a single, unified story, seamlessly weaving each song into the larger narrative.

Kim Dracula returns to the U.S. on October 24 for "Haunted", a special performance with Criss Angel at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The evening promises to feature an unprecedented 90-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of illusions, music, and terror.

Kim Dracula tour dates:

July 31 - Utrecht, NL TivoliVredenburg

August 1 - Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air

August 2 - Leipzig, DE Naumanns Gaststube

August 3 - Bratislava I, SK Majestic Music Club

August 5 - Jaroměř, CZ Brutal Assault Festival

August 6 - Lucerne, CH Konzerthaus Schüür

August 8 - Cercoux, FR Festival 666

August 10 - Salzburg, AT Rockhouse

August 11 - Budapest, HU Sziget Festival

August 13 - Wittelshofen, DE Summer Breeze Open Air

August 15 - Sulingen, DE Reload Festival

August 16 - Carhaix-Plouguer, FR Motocultor

October 24 - Las Vegas, NV Haunted: Kim Dracula & Criss Angel (Planet Hollywood)

Photo credit: Acacia Evans