KING DIAMOND Parts Ways With Guitarist ANDY LA ROCQUE, Welcomes GUS G. To The Band

KING DIAMOND has announced the addition of guitar virtuoso Gus G. (FIREWIND, ex-Ozzy Osbourne) to the band's lineup. Gus G. joins as guitarist and will compose, record, and tour with KING DIAMOND going forward, marking an exciting new chapter in the band's storied history.

The band extends their deepest gratitude and utmost respect to Andy La Rocque, whose extraordinary 40-year contribution to KING DIAMOND has left a permanent and irreplaceable mark on the band's legacy and on heavy metal as a whole. Andy's musicianship, dedication, and artistry have been an essential part of what makes this band what it is, and that will never be forgotten.

Comments KING DIAMOND's namesake frontman: "It's a big honor for me to welcome Gus G. as our new guitarist. Gus will still continue with all his current projects, FIREWIND, solo project, etc. No restrictions, just careful planning. We are already working with Gus and I simply can't wait for you to hear all the new KING DIAMOND music with him playing guitar on it! STAY HEAVY."

One of heavy metal's most celebrated and in-demand guitarists, Gus G. — born Konstantinos Karamitroudis in Thessaloniki, Greece — has built one of the most impressive resumes in the genre. As founder and driving force behind FIREWIND for over two decades and ten studio albums, and as Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist from 2009 to 2017 — contributing to the Grammy-nominated album "Scream" (2010) — Gus G. has proven himself to be one of the most versatile and technically gifted players in metal. A celebrated solo artist with six albums to his name, he has also appeared as a guest on records by Bruce Dickinson, ARCH ENEMY, Doro Pesch, IN THIS MOMENT and many more. He has graced the covers of Guitar World, Total Guitar, Metal Hammer and Young Guitar, and earned accolades including Metal Hammer's Golden God Award for "Best Shredder". His addition to KING DIAMOND represents a pairing of two of heavy metal's most iconic forces.

King Diamond and Gus G. are already deep in the creative process together, working on what promises to be one of the most anticipated new chapters in the band's career. Fans can expect new music from the full lineup in the future. Stay tuned for further announcements.

KING DIAMOND is quite possibly the most recognizable and prolific personality ever in heavy metal. Revered by icons as big as METALLICA and PANTERA and inspiring newer upstarts globally, King Diamond, the man and the band, have left an indelible mark on the history, and now again, the future of heavy metal.

In August of 2008, King Diamond joined METALLICA on stage at Ozzfest in Dallas to perform the MERCYFUL FATE medley made famous from the "Garage, Inc." album. Additionally, King Diamond was featured, alongside MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy Kilmister, as a playable character in "Guitar Hero: Metallica" in 2009.

By 2012, KING DIAMOND was prepared to return to the stage for a select number of shows. The band's triumphant return were the highlights of both the Hellfest and Sweden Rock festivals in France and Sweden. Fans were treated to the largest and most involved stage production in the band's storied history. KING DIAMOND continued to hit the stage from 2013 to 2018 including performances at Rock Hard Festival (DE),Copenhell (DK),Graspop Metal Meeting (BE),Bloodstock Open Air (UK),Loud Park (JP),Wacken Open Air (DE) and Psycho Las Vegas (US),among many others.

In 2019, after the release of KING DIAMOND's first new single in twelve years, "Masquerade Of Madness", the band hit the road with a series of live shows across Europe and North America.

In 2024, KING DIAMOND completed a massively successful North American headlining tour, during which they premiered new material live for the first time in years — including the brand-new track "Electro Therapy" — before an ecstatic fanbase. On December 17, 2024, the band released "Spider Lilly", their first new single in five years and the first single and video taken from their forthcoming new horror trilogy, of which part one is titled "Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920". Mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk and directed by David Brodsky of My Good Eye Visuals — with footage filmed at the notoriously haunted Pennhurst Asylum outside of Philadelphia — the single features a special guest appearance by Danish vocalist Myrkur. Written entirely by King Diamond, "Spider Lilly" was met with an enthusiastic global response, reaffirming the band's place at the forefront of heavy metal and whetting fans' appetites for the full trilogy to come.

KING DIAMOND's 40-plus-year musical career is one of the most storied in the history of heavy metal, but the tale is not yet over. The most recent album, 2007's Grammy-nominated "Give Me Your Soul…Please", stands as one of the most critically acclaimed albums in an already iconic discography. Future albums will feature entirely new horror stories, concepts, haunting orchestrations, and the band's signature brand of heavy metal. Many more albums, tours, and ventures lay ahead.

KING DIAMOND 2026 is:

King Diamond - vocals

Gus G. - guitars

Mike Wead - guitars

Pontus Egberg - bass

Matt Thompson - drums

Gus G. photo by Akis Douzlatzis