KING'S X's DOUG 'DUG' PINNICK: 'We're Excited About Making A New Record'

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, KING'S X bassist/vocalist Doug "Dug" Pinnick spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's last album, "Three Sides Of One", which came out in September 2022 via InsideOut Music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been talking about making a new record. And I hope we can figure out where, how and get all the stuff lined up. In fact, we're gonna have a meeting next week — I think, a conference call — to discuss maybe what we wanna do and how we wanna do it now.

"We're excited about making a new record," he continued. "After 46 years now, which was our birthday a few weeks ago, and 46 years we've been together. And we're just kind of like a bunch of little kids going, 'We're still doing this. And we're still sounding good and it's still working. Let's make another record. What the heck?' And literally, it's like we're one of the oldest bands out there that's making music, and we're still like kids in the playground. A little slower, less cantankerous. We don't fight a lot anymore over parks and things. We've learned to trust each other and to believe in each other, like any band. But that's a secret about a band, if you're together for 20, 30, 40, 50 years — you know each other real well and you can make love like you've never made love before, like old people. [Laughs]"

As for a possible musical direction for the next KING'S X LP, Pinnick said: "The next record will be different again — I'm sure it will be. We always talk about it, but I think we're at a place now where we wanna get as mellow and as aggressive as we can possibly get, because that's our forte. We're very aggressive and we can really be soft. Let's just take it further. Let's just see what else we can come up with.

"Ty [Tabor, KING'S X guitarist] and Jerry [Gaskill, KING'S X drummer] both have different ideas. When we get together and talk about it, we're never on the same page, but all we gotta do is play a riff and everybody just kind of falls into this thing that happens. So, I personally just wanna get in a room and just shit out a bunch of new songs. Ty wants to bring some songs in and we can shit out some. Jerry has ideas. And for me, I just gotta back up and go, 'Let it flow,' because I'm a control freak. I want everybody in the room to write everything that way. But that's not what everybody wants to do, and that's not necessarily what we need to do. I'm good for at stifling our creativity by having a pre-supposed idea of how I want something to be."

Pinnick also reflected on the making of "Three Sides Of One", which was produced by Michael Parnin, recognized for his work with a varied range of artists, from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and Missy Elliott, to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Barbara Streisand.

"The thing about it, we hadn't made a record in so long, it was so cool to get together and re-hear ourselves again, which was fun," Doug said. "Also, we had a producer who was just like one of the guys, and he is a good friend of mine. He produced two of my records, and Ty and Jerry love him to death. So we all had a great hang experimenting. And another thing is we wanted to do a completely analog [album]. The only thing that was digital was Pro Tools — that's it. Everything else was analog. Even when we mastered it, it was mastered with tubes on tape. So, we tried to get as close as we could. And I had a suggestion that we take every song and mix it like the genre it sounds rather than just trying to make it sound like KING'S X, which would've been cool. So that's what we did… And so I think it was like a plethora of little pieces of candy. Every song had a different flavor and a different vibe to it. And the next record, I think it's gonna be totally different than that. I don't know what it's gonna be, but it'll be different."

"Three Sides Of One" was recorded during 2019 at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, California.

The latest KING'S X LP was mastered in June 2021 at the Bernie Grundman Mastering facility in Hollywood, California,

KING'S X was sidelined by several health scares in recent years, including Pinnick's two hernia operations and two near-fatal heart attacks suffered by Gaskill.

In October 2019, KING'S X canceled all of its previously announced tour dates for the year so that Gaskill could undergo undisclosed heart "procedures."

2008's "XV" was KING'S X's highest-charting album since 1996's "Ear Candy".

In 2005, VH1 included KING'S X in its list of "100 Greatest Artists In Hard Rock.

Photo credit: Derek Soto