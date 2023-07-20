KIP WINGER: 'We're Not Gonna Be Doing WINGER That Much Longer, I Don't Think'

WINGER frontman Kip Winger spoke to Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", about the increased challenges of the touring lifestyle, particularly as it relates to the frustrations and the exhaustion of the constant travel.

"The rock thing is getting really grueling," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We just got off a 30-day bus tour. We toured with Tom Keifer, and it was really, really difficult. I didn't like it. I mean, I love the performing part of it, but I do not like the travel aspect of it, especially in a bus, and I didn't like it at all. So mostly we do fly dates, which is fine.

"My days are numbered on that, honestly," he continued. "It's kind of a 'been there, done that.' It's just not giving me what I'm looking for in my life anymore. I like playing with my band because they're a) really great people and b) amazing musicians. But if I wasn't playing with them, I wouldn't, like, start up another band or something like that — no way in hell. I'd just be working on my own thing."

Kip, who has spent years honing his classical chops and has written upward of six full classical compositions, one of which, "Conversations With Nijinsky", was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 for best contemporary classical composition and was performed by the Nashville Symphony in 2017, added that he likes "the solo thing equally to the WINGER thing. It's just that… For example, we played a month on tour. We were in a bus, and we played probably 15 or 16 hours in a month and the rest of it was just travel time," he explained. "I've got a lot of shit to do in my life, and most of it's writing, and it's impossible to do that [when you are on tour]. And with bands like us, you kind of have to take what you can get, kind of, so you play throughout the year. I mean, if I was U2 or something, I'd be, like, 'Great. I'm gonna play June, July. I'll go out and make millions and I'll have the rest of the year off or whatever.' That would be fine. I don't need the money at this point. I just really do it… To be honest with you… Well, we have a new record; I like to promote the new record. I'm making plans on how I'm gonna move forward from this 'cause we're not gonna be doing WINGER that much longer, I don't think. I mean, cruises and festivals and stuff, certain gigs and stuff, but I'm not gonna be hitting it hard 'cause I've got too much stuff to do in my other worlds."

As for which creative outlets he might want to dedicate most of his time to going forward, Kip said: "What I did was consistently study these things from the time I was about 18, and so I basically have ten thousand hours in this, ten thousand hours in that, ten thousand hours in this, so I can switch pretty easily, and it's really just like hop on a bike or hop on a motorcycle or hop in a car… The one thing I don't feel like I'm good enough at is the classical, the orchestral thing — my chops aren't anywhere near where I want them to be. So that's really what I wanna focus on."

Kip took piano lessons at age six and started learning classical guitar at sixteen. He joined Alice Cooper's band when he was 24 and later formed WINGER.

WINGER's seventh studio album, "Seven" was released on May 5 via Frontiers Music Srl. The 12-track album was produced by Kip and recorded in Nashville.

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since.