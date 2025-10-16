KISS Announces Expanded, 50th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Dressed To Kill' Featuring Demos, Previously Unreleased Tracks

KISS will release 50th-anniversary editions of the band's classic 1975 studio album "Dressed To Kill" on October 24. Various editions of the release, as well as select merchandise, are available to pre-order for KISS Army members.

The original album is newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the 1975 stereo analog tapes on LP 1. LP 2 and LP 3 showcases 23 demos, alternate mixes and instrumental outtakes from the Larrabee Sound and Electric Lady Studios sessions, including the previously unreleased tracks "Mistake" and "Burning Up With Fever".

From the 1975 "Dressed To Kill" tour come two full concerts on LP 4 through 8 — Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan on May 16 and RKO Orpheum Theatre in Davenport, Iowa on July 20 — both newly mixed by legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer from the original multi-track analog tapes as KISS performed in 1975, with no overdubs.

The Blu-ray Audio disc features "Dressed To Kill" newly mixed by David Frangioni from the original multi-track analog tapes in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround along with the newly remastered 1975 stereo mix in 192kHz 24-bit and 96kHz 24-bit PCM stereo, plus two 1975 promo videos for "C'mon And Love Me" and "Rock And Roll All Nite", newly transferred from the 16mm film reel in HD.

Released March 19, 1975, "Dressed To Kill" provided KISStory with essential songs like "She", "C'mon And Love Me" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" — as well as one of the most legendary album covers in rock history.

KISS played its two final shows ever in December 2023 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The last show, held on December 2, 2023, streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

Early last year, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind "ABBA Voyage". A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works, with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.

Using cutting-edge technology, Pophouse Entertainment Group, which was founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, will create digital versions of KISS. The project was previewed at the final KISS show.