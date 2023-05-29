KISS Announces Last-Ever Australian Show At 83,500-Capacity Stadium In Sydney

KISS has announced one final concert in Australia, set to take place on Saturday, October 7 at Sydney's 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium. The surprise show, billed as "The Final Curtain", will mark the band's first and only appearance in Australia following the "End Of The Road" Australian tour in August and September 2022.

Pre-sale tickets for KISS's final Australian show went on sale at 2:00 p.m. local time today, Monday, May 29. General tickets go on sale at 12:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, May 31.

The Sydney show is the result of a national petition which saw KISS fans beg for the band to return to Australia one more time before they bring their lengthy touring career to an end at New York City's Madison Square Garden in December.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley commented on the band's upcoming return to Australia, saying in a statement: "You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you. We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS so we are now announcing that the 'End Of The Road' will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell. As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us."

Last year, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons told Australia's "Today" that he and bandmates love Australia and will continue holidaying Down Under for years to come.

"We intend on making Australia part of our life because this is paradise on Earth," he said.

"You can't come to better-looking people, better climate, friendly, great food and great history. We intend on coming back quite often, whether with a tour or not."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley and Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.