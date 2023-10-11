  • facebook
KISS Cancels Dubai Concert 'Due To Unforeseen Circumstances'

October 11, 2023

Legendary American rockers KISS have canceled their concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this week.

All Things Live Middle East, the presenter behind the concert, issued the following statement: "KISS has today confirmed that they have cancelled their show due to unforeseen circumstances and will be releasing more information imminently.

"We share the Kiss Army and regional rock fans' disappointment and wish the band members all the best."

All Things Live added that all tickets will automatically be refunded to the same card that was used for the transaction, although it may take up to 21 working days.

Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of promoters All Things Live Middle East, told The National that he is as disappointed as the fans.

"We were so excited to welcome KISS to the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday," he said. "We know they are a band that loves to play for their fans and would never not do a show if there was a possible way to perform. So we wish them very well and we are as disappointed as the entire Kiss Army and the rock 'n' roll fans in the region."

KISS previously played in Dubai at a New Year's Eve concert in December 2020 at Atlantis The Palm. That gig broke Guinness world records for highest flame projection in a music concert and for most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.

Landmarks Live Presents produced the $10 million spectacular, which was filmed with more than 50 4K cameras and 360-degree views and was held on a massive 250-foot stage at The Royal Beach at Atlantis. The show included "a million dollars' worth of pyro," according to frontman Paul Stanley.

KISS's final runs of shows will wrap up in early December with a massive concert in at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

