KISS Cancels Third Concert In A Row Over PAUL STANLEY's Illness

KISS has canceled its concert Friday (November 24) in Knoxville, Tennessee because frontman Paul Stanley is still recovering from his flu.

Earlier today, KISS released the following statement via social media: "Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."

Shortly after the announcement, Ticketmaster removed the at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center concert's ticketing page from its web site.

The news of the Knoxville cancelation comes after KISS scrapped its November 21 show in Ottawa, Canada, and its November 22 concert in Toronto after Stanley fell ill.

Two days ago, Stanley said he had been battling the flu, causing the cancelation of KISS's final shows in Canada.

"Toronto and Ottawa… I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2-hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies," Stanley said Wednesday.

The canceled shows are not expected to be rescheduled, since KISS is planning to end its farewell tour in early December.

KISS's final runs of shows will wrap up on December 2 with a massive concert in the city where it all began for the legendary rock act. New York City has been a part of the band's ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but has since been extended to late 2023. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.