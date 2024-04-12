KISS Could Have New York City Street Renamed In Band's Honor

A public meeting to discuss the possibility of renaming or co-naming West 23rd Street and 8th Avenue in New York City after the legendary rock band KISS will be held on April 17. Interested parties can also sign up to attend virtually via Zoom, or submit comments by e-mail by noon on April 16.

The meeting, which will take place at the Manhattan Community Board No. 4 office, located at 424 W. 33rd Street at 6:30 p.m., will be an opportunity to "hear about the plans, to ask questions and/or to provide comments," according to the officials.

The cover photo of KISS's third album, "Dressed To Kill", was taken on the corner of West 23rd Street and 8th Avenue. The cover depicts the four members of the band wearing business with their iconic KISS makeup.

The Transportation Planning Committee of Manhattan Community Board No. 4, which announced the meeting, reviews application for street closures and permits for anything that is placed on the sidewalks, such as newsstands or phone booths. It also advocates for better maintenance of streets and sidewalks and improved transit services, and works with the Department of Transportation to consider changes in parking regulations, street design and traffic patterns. It also considers applications for no-honking and street-name signs.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley formed KISS in New York City in 1973 with fellow original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer replaced Frehley and Criss on lead guitar and drums, respectively, for the last two decades of the band's touring career.

Although the original lineup off KISS wrapped its "Farewell Tour" in the spring of 2001, the most recent version of KISS kicked off the "End Of The Road" world tour nearly two decades later, which concluded last December with back-to-back concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

