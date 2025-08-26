KISS Ignites 'Metal Fest' In 'World Of Tanks Modern Armor'

Metal Fest roars back into World Of Tanks Modern Armor, and this year the spotlight is on the ultimate rock icons: KISS! The trailblazing performers bring their unmistakable rock sound and rebellious spirit to the game's third annual Metal Fest, which kicks off on August 26 and runs through September 15. The in-game music event delivers an electrifying KISS-themed experience. Players can take on two thrilling challenges loaded with exclusive KISS-inspired rewards, try an all-new PvE mode on a specially designed map, enjoy daily gifts, and more.

Watch the brand-new KISS x World Of Tanks Modern Armor trailer, exclusively for Metal Fest 2025, below.

This year, Metal Fest rolls out four one-of-a-kind premium tanks, each inspired by a classic KISS character: The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman and The Catman. These machines bring pure KISS energy to the battlefield. The Demon wields a hellish flamethrower, The Starchild unloads fast-and-furious damage with a three-round autoloader, The Spaceman blasts in with rocket boosters to "fly" across the battlefield, and The Catman's guns scratch and claw through enemies with lightning speed. As an encore, each KISS premium tank will blast "Rock And Roll All Nite" when players select it in the garage.

"Metal Fest in World Of Tanks Modern Armor is pure rock 'n' roll mayhem," said Gene Simmons, founding member of KISS. "We're bringing fire, power, and pure adrenaline. When KISS shows up, you know it's going to be epic."

The KISS experience goes full throttle, way beyond the tanks. All four KISS personas come alive as fully animated 3D Hero Commanders, complete with custom voiceover. Gene Simmons powers The Demon, while Paul Stanley brings The Starchild to life. Players can also set up their favorite tanks and customizable garages with 2D Standard Commanders representing the band members as well as their fans, Emblems, Inscriptions, and themed Garage Gear, cranking up the energy around every match.

As Andy Dorizas, art director for World Of Tanks Modern Armor, explains: "All the designs for the Commanders were a group effort with a lot of input from KISS. It was my idea to give The Demon wings — something over the top that captured Gene's persona while nodding to his iconic style. KISS pushed us to fully embrace the fantastical elements of each character. This is KISS reimagined for commanding tanks, each with a look unlike anything seen before."

For the first time in its three-year history, Metal Fest is introducing an all-new "Rush The Stage" mode on a map designed especially for this event. The mode will run for two weeks, with players charging into battle in World War II tanks during the first week and Cold War tanks during the second. The objective is to capture three bases and destroy enemy tanks to earn points—the first team to reach 1,000 points wins and takes home great prizes! For those who prefer to play solo, a dedicated Personal Challenge will be available, offering a variety of exclusive KISS-branded rewards and discounts.

Players can also enjoy the 14 days of the Rock 'N' Rewards campaign and log in daily for a free gift from KISS.

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operating since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry with 15 offices around the world, including studios in Chicago, Prague, Shanghai, Tokyo, Vilnius, Kyiv, and Belgrade. Millions of players enjoy Wargaming's titles across all major gaming platforms. Wargaming's flagship products include the free-to-play hits World Of Tanks, World Of Warships and World Of Tanks Blitz.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor is the premier free-to-play MMO that puts you at the center of action-packed PvP and PvE tank battles. Command over 1,000 authentic tanks, from WWII's iconic Sherman to the Cold War's M1 Abrams. Download for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S and join tankers around the world in a theater of war.

During the band's 50-year history, KISS was known for exceptional and first-of-its-kind fan events that always put the fans first. Events like the Kiss Kruise were yearly fan get-togethers that created a community and connection to the band. With the band's final shows on the "End Of The Road" world tour, KISS Army members have anxiously awaited news of continued exciting events.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock 'n' roll. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.