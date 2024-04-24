KITTIE Announces July/August 2024 North American Headlining Tour Dates

KITTIE has announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates today. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the U.S. and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set that will include their recently released singles "We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open" as well as classic hits and some deep cuts not played live since the band's early days.

KITTIE comments: "We are absolutely thrilled to be headlining a handful of exclusive shows this summer in support of our forthcoming album. Expect a celebration of new and old material alike, spanning our 25-year career thus far. We are looking forward to playing some set list staples and bringing back some songs that we haven't played live in decades! Although limited, look for more shows to be announced at a later date. We've missed you and we can't wait to see you again!"

Each show will feature a different supporting lineup (full details below),ensuring a unique experience for KITTIE fans in each city. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, April 25 (for access codes be sure to follow KITTIE on socials) with general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. local on Friday, April 26 from Kittie.net.

KITTIE headline shows:

July 12 - Toronto, ON - History (w/ VILE CREATURE)

July 19 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square (w/ UNEARTH, WITHIN THE RUINS and STABBING)

August 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (w/ UPON A BURNING BODY)

August 4 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory (w/ UPON A BURNING BODY)

August 23 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall (w/ VCTMS and CONQUER DIVIDE)

KITTIE festival performances

April 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

July 6 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec

August 24 - Jackson, MI - Havoc Festival

Earlier this month, KITTIE released "We Are Shadows", a powerful follow-up to the band's explosive comeback single "Eyes Wide Open", which was made available in February via new label home Sumerian Records. The new track continues the group's triumphant return offering a further look into their musical evolution after a 13-year hiatus.

"We Are Shadows" speaks to the fading certainty in a world shrouded by looming challenges and increasing division. It is both a reflection and a reckoning — a compelling narrative crafted with the band's signature intensity and a profound lyrical depth.

KITTIE guitarist/vocalist Morgan Lander said: "'We Are Shadows' is about the uncertainty of a future that we can no longer control. We have come to a critical place in life and in our world, and much like an eclipse overtaking the sun, we are losing the light. The image of shadows slowly fading in the evening darkness, and the analogy of 'us' as shadows in the night really illustrates the possibility of slowly fading into oblivion. It is not a song of hope however, it's a song of coming to terms with the damage we do and acceptance of our fate. We've let darkness take hold, and so we are resolved to fade in the night with it."

"We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open" will both appear on KITTIE's first album in 13 years, titled "Fire" and due later in 2024 via Sumerian Records.

Morgan told Metal Hammer magazine about the musical direction of KITTIE's upcoming LP: "There's a lot of variety. I think the kind of variety that you will expect from KITTIE. If you listen to the production of 'Eyes Wide Open', that kind of visceral, raw, but very modern sound is prevalent throughout all of the songs. The songwriting is definitely next level."

Last November, it was revealed that KITTIE was working on a new studio LP with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Nashville's Sienna Studios.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 16 years ago, had previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

Regarding the overwhelmingly positive response to KITTIE's live shows and music since the band's return in 2022, Lander told Metal Hammer: "I just think that the world is ready for us now. A lot of the things that we were doing 25 years ago were still... I don't want to say controversial, but they seemed so new. It definitely has a lot to do with a shift in thinking and acceptance and representation in the years since the very first time that KITTIE came out. Sometimes it just takes the world a bit of time to catch up and appreciate those things."

Last month, Morgan told The MetalSucks Podcast about KITTIE's plans for the rest of 2024: "To be honest with you, this all just feels brand new again. I know that we're veterans of the music industry and whatnot, but we've sort of stepped into a new age and a new era of music releasing and record labels and things like that. So I think the goal is just to just enjoy — for us, for sure — enjoy the process and just — I don't know — put some smiles on people's faces, really. All of the things that come along with releasing new music and an album, like new merch and shows, headlining stuff, album-release stuff, all of that is definitely coming down the pike. But I think ultimately the goal for us is just to sort of enjoy the ride. All of those tangible things will come. It all feels so new and exciting again. So, yeah, we're just here to enjoy the ride."

Asked how she views all the platforms, with social media and music streaming services, now compared to how it was when KITTIE last released new music nearly a decade and a half ago, Morgan said: "Well, I feel like in 2011 [when 'I've Failed You' came out] and 2009 [when 'In The Black' was released], those last two albums, I actually really don't know that Spotify and music and streaming platforms were catching on. And so it was this weird sort of interim period where they may have existed but nobody cared and people were definitely still buying tangible CDs. And, yeah, so now we're in this new era of streaming, and I really feel like music is more accessible than ever and I think more people are listening than ever before, because things are just so easy to find; everything that you need is on a streaming platform. And so I definitely think that it does have its benefits. I mean, as far as being an artist and on the serving-the-artist side of things, it doesn't pay great, but I feel like the audience is greater than ever before. Way back, when we were active, I guess you could say the first time, the industry was definitely a different beast. And this time around, I feel like a lot of people, since we put out our last albums, have discovered the band, a lot of young people as well. And so because streaming [is so widely available], they've had this ability to discover and listen to our old catalog and continue to keep those songs popular and alive. And ultimately, it's that sort of simmering growth that's allowed us to have this opportunity that we have today. So, I don't think that it's a bad thing. I'm excited for the weirdness of the future."

Speaking about the inspiration behind the new single, Morgan said in a statement: "Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives. 'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."

In a recent interview with Knotfest's "She's With The Band" podcast, KITTIE drummer Mercedes Lander and Morgan spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the long-awaited follow-up to the Canadian metallers' 2011 album "I've Failed You". Mercedes said about the musical direction of the new KITTIE material: "I'm gonna say that we are just really stoked to write 1,200 percent bangers. I think that's just where we're at now. We want people to feel good. We want people to feel what we're feeling. I feel like bangers, that's what we're good at."

Asked by host Tori Kravitz about the possibility of KITTIE combining some of the old-school sound from the band's early days and mixing it up with a fresh approach, Morgan said: "I think marrying some of the ideas, 'cause I don't think we're ever going to put our JNCOs [jeans] on again. But, yeah, the idea of marrying some of those ideas — like who we are now with the ideas of who maybe we used to be and kind of being able to meet somewhere in the middle, but in a way that will just create something brand new again. I'm excited for it to be unleashed upon the world."

At some of its recent shows, KITTIE has been performing a brand new song called "Vultures".

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and Mercedes in KITTIE's current lineup guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

In January 2022, the original lineup of KITTIE — Morgan, Mercedes, Fallon Bowman (guitar) and Tanya Candler (bass) — reunited for an online chat to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its gold-certified 2000 debut album, "Spit".

Candler left KITTIE after the release of "Spit" in order to finish high school and was replaced by Talena Atfield.

Bowman exited KITTIE in 2001 and started her own industrial/electronic project, AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT.

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.

KITTIE will play multiple North American festivals this year, including Sick New World, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Havoc Fest.

