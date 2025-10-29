KNAC Returns To Airwaves With New Era Of 'Pure Rock'

On a day known for the return of spirits, the most legendary demon of rock radio is returning to the FM dial. Plugging in at midnight on Halloween, Friday, October 31, 2025, the iconic KNAC call letters will be resurrected, replacing Highway Rock, and launching a new era of Pure Rock for a new generation of rock and metal fans.

The opening hours will be loaded with archival clips, insane highlights, and the legendary voices that made KNAC infamous in the first place. Expect familiar air-checks, notorious IDs, and those "did they really just say that?" moments KNAC fans still talk about. Then, just as your speakers start melting, the new era of KNAC kicks in; fuel-injected with the latest from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, BAD OMENS and THE PRETTY RECKLESS, slammed between METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and JUDAS PRIEST, along with tastes of MÖTLEY CRÜE, BON JOVI and POISON.

"KNAC was never just a station; it was a lifestyle, a brotherhood, and a giant middle finger to boring radio," said Gonzo Greg Spillane, Highway Radio's president of rock. "Bringing it back means unleashing that energy on a whole new generation while giving the old guard their soundtrack back. And no, we're not asking for permission."

He added: "The spirit of KNAC was never about living in the past; it was about kicking down the door to the future. There's a hunger for a real rock station that respects the legends but isn't afraid to play what hard rock is now. We're here to pour a little gasoline on that flame. The reverence for our history is the foundation, but our mission is to break the next generation of headliners."

The reanimated Pure Rock format will have a massive and immediate footprint, blanketing the critical I-15 corridor from Southern California to Las Vegas. The KNAC network will be heard on:

* 96.9 KNAC-FM (Lenwood/Barstow/Victorville, CA)

* 94.9 KHDR-FM (Baker, CA)

* 99.7 KHYZ-HD3 (Mountain Pass, CA / Las Vegas, NV)

And streaming worldwide to the faithful at knac.fm and knac.com

The new KNAC is anchored by station voice Rich Van Slyck; music news and personality bits are delivered throughout the day and night by Gonzo as well as Mel Rox, who has previously been heard on KOMP/Las Vegas, and the late KSJO/San Jose. Expect to hear additional contributions from legacy KNAC air personalities like Thrasher, Jack Trash and more. Sunday nights get extra loud with "Charlie Kendall's Metalshop", "LA Lloyd's Rock 30" and "Full Metal Jackie".

Originally launched in 1986 on 105.5 FM in Long Beach, California, KNAC became the definitive Southern California home for hard rock and heavy metal. Known for its raw, unfiltered style and deep connection to the rock community, KNAC helped break countless bands and built a global fan base.

Highway Radio has, for over four decades, delivered continuous coverage across more than 40,000 square miles of the Mojave's Interstate 15 and I-40; targeting travelers on their way to Las Vegas and Laughlin. Founded on Howard Hughes's visionary concept from the late 1970s, Highway Radio continues to thrive under the stewardship of Heftel Broadcasting, combining the reach of a major-market network with the intimacy and relevance of roadside radio.