KNOCKED LOOSE Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

KNOCKED LOOSE has announced a spring 2024 North American tour. Support on the trek, which will launch after KNOCKED LOOSE's appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27, will come from SHOW ME THE BODY, LOATHE and SPEED.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "KLBLABBER" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local.

KNOCKED LOOSE's 2024 tour dates with SHOW ME THE BODY, LOATHE and SPEED:

Apr. 29 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center

May 01 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 03 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada

May 04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 05 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

May 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

May 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 17 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

May 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 19 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

May 24 - Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

May 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Age

May 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

May 31 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Jun. 01 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Jun. 03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Jun. 04 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

Jun. 05 - Toronto, ON @ History

Jun. 07 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Jun. 08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Jun. 09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Last June, KNOCKED LOOSE released new singles "Deep In The Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now". At the time, KNOCKED LOOSE frontman Bryan Garris stated about the tracks: "'Deep In The Willow' and 'Everything Is Quiet Now' are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme. Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After 'A Tear In The Fabric Of Life', we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we've never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I've been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn't be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we've admired for a while. And the songs wouldn't be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process."

"Deep In The Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now" were the first new KNOCKED LOOSE singles since the release of the band's 2021 EP and head-turning short film "A Tear In The Fabric Of Life". The release garnered worldwide acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The Fader, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver, so on and established KNOCKED LOOSE as a staple across modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes.

In 2023, KNOCKED LOOSE stunned Coachella goers with their unforgettable performance which claimed the biggest circle pit in the festival's history.

Photo credit: Perri Leigh