KNOCKED LOOSE Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

KNOCKED LOOSE Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET PresaleJanuary 30, 2024
KNOCKED LOOSE has announced a spring 2024 North American tour. Support on the trek, which will launch after KNOCKED LOOSE's appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27, will come from SHOW ME THE BODY, LOATHE and SPEED.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "KLBLABBER" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local.
KNOCKED LOOSE's 2024 tour dates with SHOW ME THE BODY, LOATHE and SPEED:
Apr. 29 - Detroit, MI @ Russell Industrial Center
May 01 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 03 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada
May 04 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 05 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
May 06 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
May 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
May 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 14 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
May 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 17 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
May 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 19 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
May 24 - Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion
May 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
May 28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Age
May 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
May 31 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Jun. 01 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Jun. 03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Jun. 04 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
Jun. 05 - Toronto, ON @ History
Jun. 07 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Jun. 08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Jun. 09 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Last June, KNOCKED LOOSE released new singles "Deep In The Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now". At the time, KNOCKED LOOSE frontman Bryan Garris stated about the tracks: "'Deep In The Willow' and 'Everything Is Quiet Now' are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme. Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After 'A Tear In The Fabric Of Life', we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we've never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I've been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn't be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we've admired for a while. And the songs wouldn't be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process."
"Deep In The Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now" were the first new KNOCKED LOOSE singles since the release of the band's 2021 EP and head-turning short film "A Tear In The Fabric Of Life". The release garnered worldwide acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, The Needle Drop, The Guardian, The Fader, Stereogum, Decibel, Revolver, so on and established KNOCKED LOOSE as a staple across modern punk, hardcore and metal scenes.
In 2023, KNOCKED LOOSE stunned Coachella goers with their unforgettable performance which claimed the biggest circle pit in the festival's history.
Photo credit: Perri Leigh
