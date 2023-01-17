KORN Announces 'Follow The Leader' 25th-Anniversary Makeup Set

KORN has teamed with the makeup company HipDot for a makeup palette celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's "Follow The Leader" album. The set is packaged in a "Follow The Leader" CD-sized case that contains a ring of eight different color "tracks" that are inspired by KORN's classic third LP.

KORN said in a statement: "We've teamed up with HipDot to create an exclusive 'Follow The Leader' CD makeup palette ahead of the 25th anniversary this summer. This palette consists of 8 amazing 'tracks' of various, pigmented textures… Our KoRn x HipDot 'Follow The Leader' collection is vegan, free of harmful ingredients, certified cruelty-free, and curated to embrace all skin tones."

Track shade descriptions:

"My Gift to You" - Olive Beetle - Shifter

"Dead Bodies Everywhere" - Vintage Sepia - Glitter

"Pretty" - Slashed & Silver - Glitter

"Freak on a Leash" - Black - Matte

"Got the Life" - Sunset Copper - Shimmer

"Children of the Korn" - Beige - Matte

"It's On!" - Dirt Brown - Matte

"Seed" - Off White Pink – Matte

For more information, visit link textHipDot.com.

HipDot previously collaborated with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE on a three-piece eye makeup collection inspired by the band's second album, "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge".

In 1994, KORN's self‐titled debut album marked the band's arrival. It was dark and brash and it demanded attention, as did KORN's second album in 1996, "Life Is Peachy". Good going for a new band, but in 1998, "Follow The Leader" saw KORN's success and notoriety accelerate exponentially. With constant demand for the singles, "Got The Life" and "Freak On A Leash" on MTV, KORN exceeded its own expectations. For both the band and their fans, this was the start of something exciting, albeit turbulent.

"Follow The Leader" was a massive commercial breakthrough for KORN, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, selling five million copies in the U.S. and yielding two hits singles in "Got The Life" and "Freak On A Leash".

Singer Jonathan Davis told Noisey about the recording of the 1998 LP: "Making that record almost killed me. Our booze and alcohol budget... like, we spent $60,000 on alcohol to make that record. Last record of me getting fucked up, and it was insane."

Davis recalled that the album was the band's first without producer Ross Robinson, who had produced KORN's first two records. Davis explained: "It was time for us to do different types of songs. And it paid off, man. It worked."

In September 2018, KORN played three very special shows in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Follow The Leader": in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.