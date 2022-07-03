KORN Cancels Tonight's Headlining Performance At Spain's RESURRECTION FEST

Due to "travel challenges," KORN has canceled its headlining performance tonight (Sunday, July 3) at the Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain.

Earlier today, KORN released the following statement via social media: "Despite exhausting every possible way to get to Spain, it's just not working out, to the extent that we were physically on the plane taking off when there was a mechanical failure that prevented us from doing so last night. The travel challenges we've faced for the past weeks have finally come to a head, and are not allowing us to make it in time for the show today.

"We thank you all for your understanding, and it breaks our hearts that we cannot be there with you.

"We will be back soon! until then..."

KORN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Requiem", which was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem", which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN recently announced a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons EVANESCENCE, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on September 16.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's touring activities in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He is being temporarily replaced by Roberto "Ra" Díaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for more than a year, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".