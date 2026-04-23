KORN Surprise Releases New Song 'Reward The Scars'

KORN has surprise released a new song, "Reward The Scars", as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming "Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred" expansion pack. You can now listen to the track below.

The "Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred" expansion pack is expected to drop in full for various gaming platforms on April 28.

"Reward The Scars" marks the first new KORN music since the February 2022 release of the band's latest album, "Requiem". The LP, which was produced by Chris Collier and KORN, entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10, 2022 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units were from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu announced in June 2021 that he would sit out the band's tour in order to "heal" after "falling back" on some of his "bad habits." He has since been replaced on the road by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist Roberto "Ra" Díaz.

Despite the fact that he hasn't performed with his KORN bandmates for five years, Fieldy did play on "Requiem".

KORN's self-titled debut turned 30 years old in October 2024. In celebration of the milestone, KORN played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 5, 2024. This one-night-only performance featured special guests EVANESCENCE, GOJIRA, DARON MALAKIAN AND SCARS ON BROADWAY, SPIRITBOX and VENDED.

Since forming, KORN has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. KORN has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of KORN's reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are "a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now," attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.