KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Launches XOVR Record Label

Brian "Head" Welch, renowned for his work with KORN and LOVE AND DEATH, and his longtime personal manager, David W. Williams, have announced a brand new record label venture, XOVR Records (pronounced Crossover Records). The new label launches with the announcement of the long-awaited tenth album from SPOKEN, XOVR's inaugural signing featuring Welch's LOVE AND DEATH guitarist and bandmate JR Bareis. Titled "Reflection", the record is due on March 15, 2024. A limited number of special pre-order bundles are available now, featuring new merch, autographed collectibles and more.

To help usher in this new era, spoken have also released brand new single, album title-track "Reflection".

Speaking on the themes of the album and its title track, the band shares: "Remembering our past should shape us, but never define us, especially if the past brings disappointment, heartache, or pain. Instead, we embrace the lessons learned, and move forward believing our future is alive."

Speaking on the announcement of his new label venture and SPOKEN's new release, Welch states: "It is a complete pleasure to work together with my longtime friend and solo manager David Williams to start XOVR. I am equally excited to work on our first release with SPOKEN, featuring our brother JR from LOVE AND DEATH.

"Led by our bro Matt Baird, SPOKEN has been one of the hardest-working bands in rock 'n' roll; they have an incredible reputation for grinding it out because they love what they do so much.

"I can't wait for everyone to hear SPOKEN's latest release, it is truly an epic album!

"Follow us to keep up to date about future projects we'll be releasing through XOVR, including the band DOSE OF ADOLESCENCE, coming in 2024!"

"Reflection" marks a significant milestone for SPOKEN, coming seven years after their last album. With an intriguing blend of melody, aggression, thought-provoking lyrics, dynamic guitar riffs, and meticulously crafted drums, the album is poised to be a favorite among fans and a catalyst for garnering a new wave of followers. "Reflection" is not just an album; it's an exploration of the journey of life, a testament to resilience and the power of moving forward with hope.

"Reflection" track listing:

01. Echoes

02. Reflection

03. Hourglass

04. In The Dark

05. Awaken Me

06. Anymore (feat Brian "Head" Welch')

07. Buried

08. Let The War Begin

09. The End Of Time

10. Moments

11. Never Look Away

12. Future

13. Sleeper (feat. Ryan Clark)