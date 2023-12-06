  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KORN's BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Launches XOVR Record Label

December 6, 2023

Brian "Head" Welch, renowned for his work with KORN and LOVE AND DEATH, and his longtime personal manager, David W. Williams, have announced a brand new record label venture, XOVR Records (pronounced Crossover Records). The new label launches with the announcement of the long-awaited tenth album from SPOKEN, XOVR's inaugural signing featuring Welch's LOVE AND DEATH guitarist and bandmate JR Bareis. Titled "Reflection", the record is due on March 15, 2024. A limited number of special pre-order bundles are available now, featuring new merch, autographed collectibles and more.

To help usher in this new era, spoken have also released brand new single, album title-track "Reflection".

Speaking on the themes of the album and its title track, the band shares: "Remembering our past should shape us, but never define us, especially if the past brings disappointment, heartache, or pain. Instead, we embrace the lessons learned, and move forward believing our future is alive."

Speaking on the announcement of his new label venture and SPOKEN's new release, Welch states: "It is a complete pleasure to work together with my longtime friend and solo manager David Williams to start XOVR. I am equally excited to work on our first release with SPOKEN, featuring our brother JR from LOVE AND DEATH.

"Led by our bro Matt Baird, SPOKEN has been one of the hardest-working bands in rock 'n' roll; they have an incredible reputation for grinding it out because they love what they do so much.

"I can't wait for everyone to hear SPOKEN's latest release, it is truly an epic album!

"Follow us to keep up to date about future projects we'll be releasing through XOVR, including the band DOSE OF ADOLESCENCE, coming in 2024!"

"Reflection" marks a significant milestone for SPOKEN, coming seven years after their last album. With an intriguing blend of melody, aggression, thought-provoking lyrics, dynamic guitar riffs, and meticulously crafted drums, the album is poised to be a favorite among fans and a catalyst for garnering a new wave of followers. "Reflection" is not just an album; it's an exploration of the journey of life, a testament to resilience and the power of moving forward with hope.

"Reflection" track listing:

01. Echoes
02. Reflection
03. Hourglass
04. In The Dark
05. Awaken Me
06. Anymore (feat Brian "Head" Welch')
07. Buried
08. Let The War Begin
09. The End Of Time
10. Moments
11. Never Look Away
12. Future
13. Sleeper (feat. Ryan Clark)

Find more on Korn
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).