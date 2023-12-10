KREATOR Is Planning 'Big' European Tour For Late 2024

In a new interview with Australia's Subculture Entertainment, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, there's gonna be a big tour in Europe, that we haven't announced yet, for the end of '24. There's gonna be huge festivals that we're gonna play. And we're gonna work on new music. I'm working, at the moment as we speak, I'm working on new music. And there's gonna be a documentary about the band. The director is gonna follow us around the world. I think she's coming to Indonesia and Japan with us, maybe also Australia. We haven't talked about that yet. The documentary will be like a year in the life of KREATOR or something. We'll see how it develops. She's gonna follow us around with the camera. And that's not like a low-budget kind of thing. It's gonna be a cinematic experience. So I'm really excited about that."

Petrozza first mentioned the KREATOR documentary this past October in an interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the "Scars And Guitars" podcast. At the time, he said: "You're the first one I'm telling this [to] — there will be a movie about the band made by a German director. And we will invite some people in the process to do some collaborations with us. And we haven't thought of who we're gonna work with yet, but there might be some obvious and some surprising guests on that album. It might be coming out along with the next KREATOR studio album, which we scheduled for 2025. It will be part of the movie."

Elaborating on what fans can expect from the KREATOR film, Mille said: "It's a documentary. But it will cover — it will basically focus on the present. We'll also take the director with us. She might come to Japan with us on the next tour and maybe even Australia; we haven't decided yet. And some stuff will be shot in Germany, some more like historic stuff. And we'll see. It's gonna be a full-length cinematic experience."

This past May, KREATOR released a music video for the song "Conquer And Destroy" from their acclaimed latest album, "Hate Über Alles". The performance footage was filmed on March 4, 2023 in front of 6,000 of KREATOR's mighty hordes in their spiritual home of Essen.

KREATOR's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", was released in June 2022. The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marks KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.