KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA Names His 'Top Five Favorite Heavy Tracks'

In a new interview with Tori Kravitz of Knotfest, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza was asked to name his "top five favorite heavy tracks". He replied (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I would go for something by JUDAS PRIEST, for example 'Electric Eye'. IRON MAIDEN, I would choose the song 'Killers'. Something by CELTIC FROST, 'Circle Of The Tyrants'. It's all old school so far. Maybe something really heavy, like something by METALLICA. I would have to put 'Blackened' by METALLICA. That's one of my favorite riffs ever."

He continued: "The ultimate heavy metal song must have been something by... It's so cliché, but it probably needs to be something by BLACK SABBATH. I would go for 'Symptom Of The Universe'. It's not the obvious choice — everybody would go, like, 'Paranoid' or whatever — but I think 'Symptom Of The Universe' has this amazing riff."

Mille added: "It's almost impossible to [choose only five songs]. I love all kinds of heavy metal, and I love all kinds... I like the newer stuff. I like the older stuff. But I had to pick five, and obviously those are classic songs."

KREATOR's sixteenth studio album, "Krushers Of The World", came out on January 16, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Bogren previously helmed KREATOR's "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017) LPs. The "Krushers Of The World" cover artwork was created by Polish genius Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST).

Prior to the album's arrival, KREATOR released several singles from "Krushers Of The World", including "Seven Serpents", "Tränenpalast" and "Satanic Anarchy". "Tränenpalast" features vocal coach Britta Görtz of extreme metal band HIRAES on guest vocals.

KREATOR promoted "Krushers Of The World" with a monumental European tour across 20 countries, joining forces with fellow metal powerhouses CARCASS, EXODUS and NAILS. The trek kicked off on March 20, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena and wrapped up on April 25, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen. Highlights included shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, and more.

KREATOR, which last conquered American audiences and venues in 2024, embarked on a U.S. headline tour earlier this month, with stops at key festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Maryland Deathfest. The tour kicked off on May 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will run through May 23 in Huntington, New York.

The official KREATOR documentary, "Hate & Hope", was shown in July 2025 at the 42nd Munich International Film Festival and received a theatrical premiere in September 2025. The 110-minute film was directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post.

Petrozza's official German-language autobiography, which he wrote with journalist, author and presenter Torsten Groß, "Your Heaven, My Hell - Mein Leben, Heavy Metal Und Wie Das Alles Passieren Konnte", was published in August 2025 via Ullstein Verlag.

Photo credit: Robert Eikelpoth