L7 Bassist JENNIFER FINCH Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

L7 bassist Jennifer Finch has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 59 years old.

Jennifer's passing was announced earlier today (Saturday, July 18) by her bandmates. They wrote in a statement on social media: "With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide."

They added: "We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.

"Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always.

"Rest in power, our dear friend.

"With love, L7".

After Finch revealed her cancer diagnosis and dropped out of the band's final tour on July 13, a GoFundMe campaign raised over $375,000 to pay for in-home nursing care, medical equipment, physical and speech therapy, home-care expenses and to help finish a "creative project" that was due in 2027.

Several of Finch's music industry peers donated to the campaign, including BAD RELIGION guitarist and Epitaph Records founder Brett Gurewitz and his wife Gina ($10,000),GARBAGE ($8,000),BIKINI KILL singer Kathleen Hanna ($5,000),Sub Pop Records ($5,000),PEARL JAM bassist Jeff Ament ($5,000),GREEN DAY singer Billie Joe Armstrong's wife Adrienne Armstrong ($5,000),TOOL singer Maynard James Keenan ($2,500),Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman ($2,500),KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch ($1,000) and FUGAZI's Guy Picciotto ($1,000).

Earlier in the month, L7 noted that the band's final tour, "The Last Hurrah Tour", "was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits," and that Finch had to drop out amid her cancer diagnosis. However, she had asked the band to continue the tour without her. Jennifer will be temporarily replaced at these concerts by Tsuzumi Okai, who was previously a touring bassist for LIMP BIZKIT in 2018.

"We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority," they wrote, before concluding: "We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

The first leg of "The Last Hurrah Tour", the band's final world tour, will kick off in the U.S. on October 9. The run will include stops in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Chicago, Seattle and much more, wrapping up with a hometown celebration in Los Angeles.

The legendary feminist rockers have commanded fans to their feet and their ballot box for four decades with an effortless blend of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor.

Formed in 1985, L7 went on indefinite hiatus in 2001. A 2015 reunion tour was followed by the documentary "L7: Pretend We're Dead" in 2016.

L7's first album in 20 years, "Scatter The Rats", was released in May 2019 via Joan Jett's Blackheart Records.

L7's self-titled debut album arrived in 1988. The band's third studio effort, "Bricks Are Heavy", came out in 1992 and, according to Billboard, peaked at No. 160 on the Billboard 200 in September that year; 1994's "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 117; and 1997's "The Beauty Process: Triple Platinum" achieved a No. 172 high. 1992 single "Pretend We're Dead" reached the No. 8 peak on the Alternative Airplay chart, while "Andres" off "Hungry For Stink" reached No. 20.

Several of L7's songs were featured on movie soundtracks, including "Shitlist" on both "Pet Semetary 2" and "Natural Born Killers", and "Shove" on "Tank Girl".

Photo credit: Diego Castanho (courtesy of Sarah Avrin of Charm School Media)