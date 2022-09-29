LACUNA COIL Has Written 'Five Or Six Songs' For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with KNAC.COM, LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro, who are currently promoting "Comalies XX", the upcoming "deconstructed" and "transported" version of the band's third album, "Comalies", were asked about whether they were able to work on new music during the pandemic. Cristina said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We actually wrote a few songs. We have, like five [or] six songs that we're working on, but it was not time yet to release a full record. Also because we really base our inspiration on life, on experiences, and, to be honest, we didn't want to write a record about the pandemic. We wanted to go out again, meet people, live experiences, live life and get ready to bring everything in our music again. So we collected a ton of material."

Added Andrea: "But definitely going back to work on 'Comalies' sometimes brings you also some memories of how your feelings were when you brought that album. So that could be inspiration also for an eventual next album when we're gonna go work on it. Maybe some of the atmosphere stays with you, because you've been rethinking it and reworking it. So it can give you some inspiration also for a future record."

"Comalies XX" will be made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

Back in 2002, LACUNA COIL released an album which is now undeniably an anthem-laden millennial classic that established them as a band with the stamina to go the distance. Now, 20 years later, the current lineup of LACUNA COIL decided to revisit the songs, but not to just re-record them as they were but deconstruct and transport them into 2022.

As previously reported, LACUNA COIL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.

Photo credit: Cunene