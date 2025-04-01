LAMB OF GOD Announces 2025 Headlining Dates

LAMB OF GOD has added several headlining dates to its already packed 2025 schedule, bringing the band's ferocious live show to select cities, including a special performance in their hometown of Richmond, as well as stops in Springfield, Massachusetts, Monterrey, Mexico, and more.

Newly announced shows:

July 18 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

(with special guests: HATEBREED and SHADOWS FALL)

July 24 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

(with special guests: GWAR and HATEBREED)

September 20 - Hinkley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinkley – Amphitheater

(with special guests: BODY COUNT and HARMS WAY)

September 25 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

(with special guests: POWER TRIP and FROZEN SOUL)

September 27 - Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond Casino

(with special guests: CAVALERA [performing SEPULTURA's "Chaos A.D."] and POWER TRIP)

November 6 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Showcenter

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time via Lamb-of-god.com.

The newly announced dates round out what is a busy end of the year for the band. LAMB OF GOD will also join BLACK SABBATH for their historic "Back To The Beginning" send-off, and headline several festivals, including Inkcarceration, Unhinged, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

In addition, the band returns to the high seas this fall with the return of their Headbangers Boat cruise (Oct. 31 to Nov. 4),a four-day floating festival departing from Miami with a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. The cruise features performances from CLUTCH, KUBLAI KHAN TX, POWER TRIP, OBITUARY, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, THE EXPLOITED, CROWBAR, NEKROGOBLIKON, EIGHTEEN VISIONS, GIDEON, WALLS OF JERICHO, CATEGORY 7, BRAT, comics Josh Potter and Saul Trujillo, with appearances from Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman. Tickets are available at Headbangersboat.com.

In a recent interview with NME, LAMB OF GOD frontman D. Randall "Randy" Blythe, who is promoting his just-released second book, "Just Beyond The Light: Making Peace With The Wars Inside Our Head", was asked if there are plans for a new studio album from him and his bandmates. He said: "You bet. There will definitely be a new record; it's just a matter of us getting it all together. We're always writing. I've been writing lyrics. My dudes write riffs all the time, and we're always documenting stuff. For now though, our guitar player, Mark [Morton] has got a new solo record ['Without The Pain'] coming out, so he's been working on promoting that. I got my book out too, so people are always doing various things. But yes, there will most definitely be new LAMB OF GOD music and it won't take five years to come out, I promise. As of right now though, there is no concrete release date."

Blythe previously talked about the prospect of new LAMB OF GOD music in February in an interview with Nikki Blakk of the San Francisco Bay Area radio station 107.7 The Bone. He said at the time: "We will eventually start getting together and going through demo ideas." He then quickly clarified: "No, we're not in the studio right now. Our bass player [John Campbell] did an interview [recently] where he's, like, 'Well, it's time to start working on music again.' Everybody's, like, 'Are you going into the studio?' It's, like, no, dude, we're always working on music. It's just we're off the road for a minute. But for me right now, my main focus is promoting this book. And I've been doing a lot of press for it, a lot of podcasts and so forth. And that will continue on after the book's release, because I think books sell slower than records do. It takes a while sometimes for them to find their audience. So I'm gonna continue to promote this thing. And 'cause we have a pretty light touring year, I'd like to just kind of enjoy myself a little bit."

Elaborating on LAMB OF GOD's decision to play fewer shows in 2025, Randy said: "We do not have to tour forever. We're not slaves. It's okay. We can take time off and relax. We don't live in New York City or Los Angeles. We live in Virginia. It's not as expensive. You can be wise with your money and take a little time off and enjoy your life. We're getting old. Sometimes that's best for a band.

"There's always pressure to tour from everyone, not necessarily management or whatever," he continued. "I mean, they've offered us some gigs [for later this year], and we're, like, 'No. We're chilling for a little bit.' We're gonna do a few."

"A lot of my guys [in LAMB OF GOD] have young children," Blythe explained. "It's, like, you only get a chance to raise that kid once. And we've been doing this for almost 30 years — 30 years. It's not like we haven't paid our dues. So if we wanna kick back for a little bit and work a little smarter, not harder, then we will. We've played everywhere — everywhere — multiple times. It's okay if we don't come back the next month. And also I think absence makes the heart grow fonder, as they say. If you're playing somewhere three times a year, people are gonna be, like, 'Ah, I'll catch 'em next time.'"

Last summer, LAMB OF GOD completed its "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with MASTODON. The trek, dubbed "Ashes Of Leviathan", also featured openers KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE.

"Ashes Of Leviathan" celebrated the 20th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" and MASTODON's "Leviathan" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

On August 30, 2024, Epic Records and Legacy Recordings marked the two-decade anniversary of "Ashes Of Leviathan" with "Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)", featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),HEALTH and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."