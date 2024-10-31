  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LAMB OF GOD, CLUTCH, CROWBAR, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY, Others Set For 2025 'Headbangers Boat'

October 31, 2024

The first batch of bands have been announced for next year's Headbangers Boat cruise.

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe confirmed during this year's cruise that his band will headline the 2025 event, with additional performances from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, BRAT, CLUTCH, CROWBAR, DEVILDRIVER, EIGHTEEN VISIONS, FEAR FACTORY, KUBLAI KHAN TX and OBITUARY. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

The 2025 Headbangers Boat will sail from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico on October 31, 2025 to November 4, 2025.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat is highlighted by two unique headline performances from the groundbreaking five-time-Grammy Award-nominated band.

The 2024 edition of Headbangers Boat is sailing October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

After the first installment of the Headbangers Boat in 2023, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton said: "The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming. We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love."

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences.

Find more on Lamb of god
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).