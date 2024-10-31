LAMB OF GOD, CLUTCH, CROWBAR, DEVILDRIVER, FEAR FACTORY, Others Set For 2025 'Headbangers Boat'

The first batch of bands have been announced for next year's Headbangers Boat cruise.

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe confirmed during this year's cruise that his band will headline the 2025 event, with additional performances from THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, BRAT, CLUTCH, CROWBAR, DEVILDRIVER, EIGHTEEN VISIONS, FEAR FACTORY, KUBLAI KHAN TX and OBITUARY. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

The 2025 Headbangers Boat will sail from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico on October 31, 2025 to November 4, 2025.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, Lamb Of God Presents Headbangers Boat is highlighted by two unique headline performances from the groundbreaking five-time-Grammy Award-nominated band.

The 2024 edition of Headbangers Boat is sailing October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, Florida to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

After the first installment of the Headbangers Boat in 2023, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton said: "The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming. We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love."

