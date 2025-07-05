LAMB OF GOD Surprise Releases Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Children Of The Grave'

Grammy-nominated metal masters LAMB OF GOD have surprise-released an official studio recording of their cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave". Get it at all DSPs here.

LAMB OF GOD debuted its charging, timely cover of the iconic BLACK SABBATH song live Saturday night (July 5) during an appearance at "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's heavily anticipated final show. During the historical evening, which took place at Birmingham's Villa Park, LAMB OF GOD celebrated Ozzy and SABBATH's legacy alongside a who's-who of their peers, including METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, and recent tourmates MASTODON, before a final bow from Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH themselves.

"LAMB OF GOD being invited to perform with BLACK SABBATH at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career," says LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton. "As an offering to the celebration, we've recorded our take on their classic 'Children Of The Grave', a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 when the original was released.

"BLACK SABBATH invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world. This genre that they created brings immeasurable joy to fans all over the world. We are so grateful to have the heavy metal community to call our home, and so grateful to BLACK SABBATH for the gift of their music that they've given to all of us."

LAMB OF GOD are currently wrapping up work on their tenth studio album, which is set to follow 2022's critically acclaimed "Omens". That album notably marked the band's sixth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

As evident by Saturday night's commanding performance, LAMB OF GOD have continued to be a force live. In support of "Omens", the band performed sold-out headlining tours across the U.S., Canada and Europe, opened for PANTERA, and brought a celebrated co-headlining tour with MASTODON across North America. With a lot more news to come, LAMB OF GOD continue to be one the most influential and celebrated names in heavy music — continuing to raise the flag for metal without apology or compromise, just unrivalled integrity.

Nobody has waved the flag for 21st century American heavy metal higher or harder than LAMB OF GOD. The Richmond, Virginia-based band have quietly emerged as the genre's foremost torchbearers with a feral intensity brewed at grimy basement shows and uncanny power amplified on some of the world's biggest stages. Along the way, they have garnered five career Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums worldwide, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over 1 billion streams and counting — a true rarity for a group this heavy.

Following the world-burning "New American Gospel" in 2000, they delivered a classic in the form of 2003's "As The Palaces Burn", which Rolling Stone touted as one of "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time." They served up back-to-back gold-certified records with "Ashes Of The Wake" (2004) and "Sacrament" (2005) — christened "Album Of The Year" by Revolver. "Wrath" (2009) catapulted to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 followed by consecutive Top 3 entries "Resolution" (2012) and "VII: Sturm Und Drang" (2015). METALLICA handpicked them as direct support on various tours, while they've welcomed everyone from Chino Moreno of DEFTONES to Chuck Billy of TESTAMENT to appear on tracks. Following 2020's unanimously acclaimed "Lamb Of God", the 2022 blockbuster "Omens" arrived as their sixth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums).