LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Celebrates Five Years Of Sobriety

December 27, 2023

LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton is celebrating five years of sobriety.

Earlier today (Wednesday, December 27), the 51-year-old musician took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to write: "Today, after years of alcoholism & drug addiction, I celebrate 5 years clean & sober.

"If you're reading this & struggling with addiction, please know that recovery IS possible for you. It's so worth it... I promise. You're worth it. Find someone in recovery & ask for help."

Morton addressed his sobriety in the lyrics to the song "All I Had To Lose", which appeared on his "Ether" solo EP, released in 2020.

"When I was in that kind of mindset of drinking and drugs and all that, I tended to have this sort of negative filter," Morton told ABC Audio about the track, which he described as among the "most personal" songs he's ever written. "I could make anything 'woe is me,' or 'it should be this way,' just entitled, very addict sort of viewpoint on things."

He continued: "You get a little bit of clarity and you get a little bit of gratitude, and you start seeing, like, 'Wow, I still have so much going on. It's amazing that I didn't mess this up.'"

Morton's 2018 solo album "Anesthetic" included the hit "Cross Off", featuring late LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington, which peaked at No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart and No. 11 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales list. "Ether" was an acoustic-flavored EP featuring three originals and covers of PEARL JAM's "Black" and THE BLACK CROWES' "She Talks To Angels", with help from HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, former KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Howard Jones, SONS OF TEXAS's Mark Morales and MOON TOOTH's John Carbone.

Photo: Travis Shinn

