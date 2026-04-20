LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON On Band Logo Change: The Old Logo 'Just Felt A Little Dated'

In a new interview with Radio Sara of the Philadelphia radio station WMMR, guitarist Mark Morton of Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD was asked if it was his idea to change the band logo on the cover of LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Into Oblivion", for the first time in 27 years. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Such a controversy around the logo… I love it.

"The old logo was — it's not gone," Mark explained. "It's on every t-shirt [that fans are still wearing when they come to our shows]. It's not like we buried it. It just felt a little dated, you know what I mean? And we feel really fresh about this record and we were just, like, 'Let's do something aesthetically, something graphically that feels unique for this project.' And then everyone's, like, 'This cover sucks. It looks like 2000s art. The logo sucks.' And I'm just, like, 'Well, this is great.' Because if the worst thing they have to say about the record is that they don't like the logo, then we're in great shape."

LAMB OF GOD vocalist Randy Blythe previously addressed the logo change this past February in an interview with Hardlore. He stated at the time: "Well, our logo, to be perfectly honest, needed changing. It's the papyrus font [that we used for the old LAMB OF GOD logo]. And had we known 20-however many years ago that we would wind up looking like a falafel restaurant menu, we wouldn't have used that. But that was before papyrus font was ubiquitous."

Some fans were quick to criticize the new LAMB OF GOD logo design — which is far more minimalist and clean — calling it "amateurish", "weak" and "boring". One fan wrote that it gave them "early 2000s numetal energy drink vibes," while another claimed it was "a negative move for the band’s branding."

"Into Oblivion" came out on March 13 via Epic in the U.S. and Century Media in Europe. The LP was produced and mixed by LAMB OF GOD's longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, and was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

LAMB OF GOD recently kicked off a spring North American tour with support from KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG.

In 2025, LAMB OF GOD celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released its thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.