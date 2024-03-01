LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Partners With STRINGJOY On Signature String Set

Stringjoy has announced the Mark Morton signature string set. Designed in close collaboration with LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton, these strings will deliver unparalleled performance and tone from the studio to the stage.

Engineered with precision and care, each string boasts optimal tension, clarity, and durability, ensuring your riffs cut through the mix precisely and powerfully. From blistering solos to bone-crushing rhythms, these strings excel in every musical scenario.

All Stringjoy strings are engineered to deliver:

* Maximum output

* Longer lifespan

* Smoother playability

* Better tuning stability

Crafted with the highest quality materials and expert craftsmanship, Stringjoy's Mark Morton signature string set is the ultimate choice for guitarists seeking uncompromising tone and reliability.

With this product, Mark explored several different combinations of string material and gauges before settling on this Nickel Wound 9.5-50 signature set, which proved to be the perfect combination of tonality and playability for Mark's style.

Stringjoy president Scott Marquart said: "We couldn't be more excited to work with Mark to launch our first artist signature guitar string set. I think players that give this set a try will immediately see what Mark loves so much about it — excellent playability on the top end, coupled with plenty of power on the bottom end and a consistent balanced tone that's at home for blues solos as it is for metal riffs."

Watch the launch video below.

Marking 10 years in business in 2024, Stringjoy is a guitar string manufacturer based in Nashville, Tennessee. Through innovative designs, first rate materials, and labor-intensive winding techniques, they make it their mission to craft the finest strings in the world, bar none.