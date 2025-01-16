LAMB OF GOD's MARK MORTON Teams Up With THE CADILLAC THREE's JAREN JOHNSTON For New Song 'Hell & Back'

Mark Morton, guitarist and lyricist of LAMB OF GOD and acclaimed solo artist, has teamed up with THE CADILLAC THREE's Jaren Johnston for a new song called "Hell & Back".

"'Hell & Back' was so much fun to cook up," Morton said in a statement. "We found just the right balance of southern rock swagger, bluesy grooves and outlaw vibes.

"Jaren is a dear friend of mine and such an incredibly talented songwriter and performer. Our whole process was as laid back and natural as the song sounds.:

Added Jaren: "I was so stoked when Mark and his team reached out and said he was coming to town to work. I jumped at the chance to write with him and in the process made a great friend.

"I love the unforced mixture of our individual vibes in 'Hell & Back' and I was really happy we snuck a kick ass breakdown in there!"

Last October, Morton released his powerful cover of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's iconic track "The Needle And The Spoon". This rendition showcased Morton's deep reverence for southern rock legends while infusing the track with his signature heavy sound featuring vocals from Neil Fallon of CLUTCH.

As a native of small-town Virginia, Morton grew up on the sounds of southern rock, with bands like LYNYRD SKYNYRD shaping his musical foundation. For Morton, covering "The Needle And The Spoon" was not just a tribute to a classic; it was a personal reflection of his own musical roots and the lasting impact of SKYNYRD's bluesy, swaggering rock.

"As a small kid in the '70s and '80s, southern rock bands were the soundtrack of my youth. None of them resonated any deeper with me than LYNYRD SKYNYRD. Their signature guitar driven blues-rock has had a profound influence on my playing," Morton said. "It's hard to pick a favorite SKYNYRD song, but 'The Needle And The Spoon' is certainly on the list. Allen Collins's grimy, swaggering riff paired with Ronnie Van Zant's dark depiction of addiction are every bit as relevant and captivating today as they were when they were released 50 years ago.

"Having toured with CLUTCH for many years and having been a fan of their music for even longer, I've long wanted to work together with Neil. Covering 'The Needle And The Spoon' was something we were both excited to do together and we're thrilled with how it turned out."

Fallon added: "I was flattered when Mark asked me to sing LYNYRD SKYNYRD's 'The Needle And The Spoon'. I won't lie, though, I was nervous, because, well… Ronnie Van Zant. No one is going to equal his delivery. But I hope I did it some measure of justice. And if that doesn't convince you, then Mark's guitar solo surely will. It rips!"

The "The Needle And The Spoon" release followed Morton's acclaimed solo work and ongoing commitment to exploring genres outside of LAMB OF GOD's heavy metal focus.

In June 2024, Morton released an autobiography, "Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir", via Hachette Books. "Desolation" is, at its core, about Morton's journey as a musician navigating self-doubt, anxiety, and the progressive disease of addiction, and ultimately finding relative serenity and gratitude.

Morton co-founded LAMB OF GOD, which was initially called BURN THE PRIEST, in 1994.

In 2019, Morton released his debut solo album, "Anesthetic".

LAMB OF GOD's latest LP, "Omens", came out in 2022.