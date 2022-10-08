LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Shares Pre-Show Ritual (Video)

Live Nation has uploaded a short video in which LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe shares his pre-show ritual, which includes drinking tea with honey and lemon, doing vocal warm-ups and stretching his back. Check out the clip below.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Blythe revealed that he will celebrate the twelfth anniversary of his getting sober later this month. Speaking about his alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle, the 51-year-old musician said: "It's not attractive to sit up and fucking drink and snort coke and say a bunch of stupid shit with a bunch of morons when you're 51. It's just not. [Laughs] I haven't had a hangover in over 11 years. I don't know if I would survive one now."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if it's "tough" for him to be on the road where alcohol can be found everywhere, Randy said: "No. Hell no, dude. Seeing people party and stuff, especially when they 'party party' and get stupid… I don't judge, but it makes it more repulsive to me, 'cause I was, like, Jesus… I was pretty bad. Nobody looks cool when they're wasted, so it just doesn't appeal to me. And I have better things to do. I'm trying to do good things with my life — write books and do photography and shit like that. I can't do that when I'm drunk. Plus, man, I drank enough. I did it for 22 years. I'm not gonna discover anything new in drugs and alcohol."

Pressed about whether it bothers him when people around him are drinking, Blythe said: "It doesn't bother me. It only bothers me if they're fucking wasted and saying stupid shit to me and then I run. But it doesn't make me wanna do it, if that's what you're asking. It has the opposite effect. Seeing people drink does not bother me at all. The only thing that bothers me is when they're hammered and in my face. But other than that, I don't expect the rest of the world to behave… I can't expect the rest of the world to behave in the way I do and not drink because not everybody's an alcoholic like me. Some people are perfectly okay, and that's no problem. God bless. Have a good time. But if you're wasted and the 'I love you, man' starts, then I just dip out. It's not a problem."

Blythe discussed his battle with alcoholism and how he got sober after a couple of decades of drinking during a book-signing event and question-and-answer session for his memoir, "Dark Days: A Memoir", in 2015. At the time, he said: "Most people, when they stop… It's entirely individual… Some people hit bottom because they wake up in jail, because their wife has left them, because they don't have any money left, because they lost their job, or because they just can't… they can't take it anymore."

He continued: "When I woke up the morning… I wrote about this in my book; I wrote about the last night I drank and the first day of sobriety. I woke up, and I was on tour. I was in Australia. I was opening up for the biggest band in metal, in the world — ever, in the history of metal. I was in a beautiful place. I had money in my bank account. My wife hadn't left me yet — and she still hasn't, somehow amazingly. And everything on the outside of my life, to anyone looking at it, beyond the fact that I looked kind of busted, everything would look good. Like, this dude is in this band, he's on this tour in this beautiful place. It's Australia, it's paradise. He's getting paid…. Not millions of dollars; don't get me wrong. But he's making money. I woke up one day and I just did not want to do anything. It's the strangest feeling to not want to… I couldn't think of a single thing I wanted to do. I didn't wanna eat, I didn't wanna sleep, I didn't wanna read a book, I didn't wanna go to work, I didn't wanna… drink. I couldn't imagine not drinking. I didn't want to do anything. I felt completely empty."

Blythe added: "So, for me, it was a very emotional flatline… like, bottom. It wasn't anything traumatic whatsoever. I just reached a point where I was, like, 'I've gotta do something else, or else I might as well be dead.' And I firmly believe I would be dead [by now if I hadn't stopped]. So it was just a weird thing. I don't know why. I drank 22 years — heavy — and finally I got enough pain where it's, like, 'Okay, this sucks. I've gotta stop.' But it's different for everyone. Anybody who's ever had a drinking problem can tell you that it's different for everyone."

"Dark Days: A Memoir" was released in July 2015 via Da Capo Press.

LAMB OF GOD is supporting its new album, "Omens", with a massive Live Nation-produced U.S. headlining tour featuring special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs are also seeing support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicked off September 9 in Brooklyn and will run through October 20.