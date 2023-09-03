  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

LARS ULRICH On METALLICA's Enduring Popularity: 'It's Crazy That This Is Still Happening'

September 3, 2023

Before METALLICA's "M72" tour played the first of its two scheduled concerts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, FOX 10's Danielle Miller sat down with METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich for an exclusive interview. Miller also got a a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes for crews to set up the concert. Check out both reports below.

Speaking about what it's like to still perform in front of tens of thousands of people every night more than four decades into METALLICA's career, Lars said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You still feel like the same 18-year-olds, 20-year-olds or 30-year-olds, as we've done in the past, when you're walking out, and obviously, 42 years into a career, to be able to still do this, to be able to still bring fans together and share a musical experience at the level that it's still happening is otherworldly. We could never have dreamed of this. I think the main difference now is that we slow down long enough to take it in and appreciate it and show gratitude and be grateful, where when you are younger, you're always in such a hurry to just get to the next thing. But nowadays it's crazy that this is still happening."

As previously reported, METALLICA has postponed the second night of its "No Repeat Weekend" at State Farm Stadium after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19. The concert originally scheduled for Sunday, September 3 will now take place on Saturday, September 9. All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show.

METALLICA released a statement saying, "METALLICA is very sorry to report that [Sunday's] scheduled 'M72' date at State Farm Stadium in Glendale AZ has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as unfortunately Covid has caught up with James Hetfield."

The bandmembers, the statement added, "are extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused; they look forward to returning to complete the 'M72' No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

METALLICA played an abbreviated set on Friday in Glendale, apparently due to Hetfield's "vocal issues".

According to Ed Masley of the Arizona Republic, METALLICA's 14-song set at State Farm Stadium was two tracks shorter than every other opening night since the "M72" tour hit the States, with all previous shows featuring a set-closing "Master Of Puppets" after "Seek & Destroy". METALLICA also appeared to roll tape on the intro to "The Day That Never Comes" before switching to "Hardwired" as the twelfth song of the set.

Masley wrote in his review of the concert: "Hetfield did appear to relinquish his lead-singing duties to the audience more often as the night wore on, but I thought it was just to make the crowd feel more like part of the performance."

According to Setlist.fm, METALLICA cut "The Day That Never Comes" and "Master Of Puppets" from the set due to James's vocal problems.

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).