LEPROUS Announces 'An Evening Of Atonement' Live Release

Norwegian rock outfit LEPROUS has announced a spectacular and much overdue brand-new live release titled "An Evening Of Atonement", out on October 24, 2025 worldwide via InsideOut Music.

Following their latest, acclaimed eighth studio album "Melodies Of Atonement" (2024),LEPROUS took to the stage of Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands on February 7, 2025 for one of the biggest and most explosive shows of their career to date. 15 years since first performing there as an opening band, they returned now for their own triumphant concert, playing two career-spanning sets captured on camera by director Paul M Green and to be released under the title "An Evening Of Atonement" as limited 2CD and Blu-ray digipak, gatefold 3LP and as digital album (2CD). The artwork, seen below, is based on photography by Mathilde Miossec with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.

LEPROUS commented: "In January of 2025, we embarked on a project to perform the biggest shows of our career to date, playing in major European cities to sold-out shows. We aimed to put on a spectacle, drawing on music from our entire back catalog over two mammoth sets every night, and showcasing it all within our biggest technical productions yet. It all culminated in this — 'An Evening Of Atonement' — shot live at the wonderful 013 Poppodium in Tilburg, NL.

"'Melodies Of Atonement' was another evolution for LEPROUS — shedding the orchestral layers that had defined the past few albums, and focusing instead on what WE as five musicians sound like together — more focused, impactful, and raw. Performing those songs on stage was a thrill — and creating a special setlist which weaved and flowed through the various musical changes of our career was an exciting challenge."

A first single/video off the upcoming live release, which features 21 powerful live tracks, as just been launched. Check out "Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025)" below.

"An Evening Of Atonement" (2CD and Blu-ray digipak) track listing:

Disc One: CD 1 / Act 1 (61:55):

01. Silently Walking Alone (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:53)

02. The Price (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:13)

03. Illuminate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:24)

04. I Hear The Sirens (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:52)

05. Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:05)

06. Forced Entry (Live In Tilburg 2025) (10:14)

07. Out Of Here (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:17)

08. Alleviate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:41)

09. Distant Bells (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:41)

10. Foe (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:27)

11. Nighttime Disguise (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:01)

Disc Two: CD 2 / Act 2 (64:37):

01. Unfree My Soul (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:44)

02. On Hold (Live In Tilburg 2025) (09:01)

03. Below (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:57)

04. Passing (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:49)

05. Faceless (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:22)

06. Castaway Angels (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:03)

07. From The Flame (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:59)

08. Slave (Live In Tilburg 2025) (06:49)

09. Atonement (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:02)

10. The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:45)

Disc Three: Blu-ray (173:12 min.):

Live In Tilburg 2025 (Concert) (146:42 min.)

Act 1:

01. Silently Walking Alone (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:54)

02. The Price (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:11)

03. Illuminate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:24)

04. I Hear The Sirens (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:53)

05. Like A Sunken Ship (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:41)

06. Forced Entry (Live In Tilburg 2025) (10:20)

07. Out Of Here (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:17)

08. Alleviate (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:41)

09. Distant Bells (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:34)

10. Foe (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:27)

11. Nighttime Disguise (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:01)

Act 2:

12. Unfree My Soul (Live In Tilburg 2025) (05:23)

13. On Hold (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:45)

14. Below (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:12)

15. Passing (Live In Tilburg 2025) (08:53)

16. Faceless (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:22)

17. Castaway Angels (Live In Tilburg 2025) (07:07)

18. From The Flame (Live In Tilburg 2025) (03:52)

19. Slave (Live In Tilburg 2025) (06:49)

20. Atonement (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:43)

21. The Sky Is Red (Outro) (Live In Tilburg 2025) (04:45)

An Interview With LEPROUS (bonus content) (26.30 min.)

Next to the limited 2CD and Blu-ray digipak format, the audio part of "An Evening Of Atonement" will also be released as gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl.

Having just recently performed at several high-profile European festivals across the summer, LEPROUS will next embark on comprehensive headlining tour across Europe in October/November with supports GÅTE and ROYAL SORROW.

Photo credit: Grzegorz Golebiowski