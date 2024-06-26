LEPROUS Shares Music Video For New Single 'Silently Walking Alone'

Norwegian band LEPROUS has released the official music video for the song "Silently Walking Alone". The track is taken from the band's eighth studio album, "Melodies Of Atonement", which will be released on August 30 via InsideOut Music.

"'Silently Walking Alone' is the first song of the album, and it gives a whole other vibe than our previous album," explains singer Einar Solberg. "It's very electronic, epic, simplistic and heavy. It's kind of the sister song of [first single] 'Atonement' sound wise, but you'll be up for some surprises when it comes to the rest of the album. The song is about gradually learning to be OK by myself, and to be OK in my own company. Hikes and nature have helped me quieting my mind and becoming more leveled."

"Melodies Of Atonement" was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (BIFFY CLYRO, PLACEBO, NOTHING BUT THIEVES) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (THE 1975, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM).

"The beginning of the process of writing melodies for the new album started right after our 'Aphelion' tour in March of last year," Solberg said. "The goal for that album was to remove all the orchestral elements and focus everything ore around the actual members of the band. The symphonic parts, I will take further in my solo project later on. It's a change for LEPROUS for sure. The goal was to be more straight to the point and more pure, in a way, to emphasize our qualities more, by adding less."

The "Atonement" video was filmed in Poland and directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz (BEHEMOTH, MORBID ANGEL).

Solberg added: "'Atonement' is a different kind of single than what we've done before. It's heavy, it's catchy and it's straight to the point. It's a song we believe will unify old and new fans at the same time as it has a fresh and new sound… This is the sound of LEPROUS in 2024."

The "Melodies Of Atonement" album cover artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.

"Melodies Of Atonement" track listing:

01. Silently Walking Alone

02. Atonement

03. My Specter

04. I Hear The Sirens

05. Like A Sunken Ship

06. Limbo

07. Faceless

08. Starlight

09. Self-Satisfied Lullaby

10. Unfree My Soul

LEPROUS will return to North America in September, kicking off a month of dates on September 4 in Nashville. Joining the band are MONUMENTS and FIGHT THE FIGHT.

LEPROUS is Tor Oddmund Suhrke (guitar),Baard Kolstad (drums),Einar Solberg (vocals/keyboards),Robin Ognedal (guitars) and Simen Børven (bass). The band, formed in the suburbs of Oslo, Norway, has released seven full-length albums, with the most recent being 2021's "Aphelion". Renowned for their dynamic live performances and atypical compositions, LEPROUS has established themselves as one of the most interesting acts in heavy music, captivating audiences worldwide with their unique vision.

Photo credit: Grzegorz Golebiowski