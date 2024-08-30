  • facebook
LIFE OF AGONY Pays Homage To 'The Crow' Actor BRANDON LEE With New Song

August 30, 2024

LIFE OF AGONY has released a new song, "The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" . The track's accompanying music video, which was directed by Derek Soto/Sinestra Studios, with motion graphics by The Dor Brothers, can be seen below.

LIFE OF AGONY has a long history of paying homage to the films that helped shape their teenage years. Back in 1995, the band covered SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on the group's "Ugly" album; the song was made famous by the movie "The Breakfast Club". In 1997, on their album "Soul Searching Sun", a music video for the song "Desire" incorporated visuals reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining". That tradition continues with "The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)", which pays tribute to the fallen star Brandon Lee, who tragically lost his life during the filming of the cult classic "The Crow", released 30 years ago.

"The Crow (In Memory Of B.L.)" was recorded in New York City at the legendary Sear Sound studio, best known for hit albums by David Bowie and John Lennon, as well as at The Nest Studio in Long Island, New York. The song was recorded, produced, and mixed by LIFE OF AGONY guitarist Joey "Z" Zampella (who also co-produced the group's last album "The Sound Of Scars"). The song was mastered by Grammy Award winner Howie Weinberg (NIRVANA, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS).

With 2024 marking the 30th anniversary of Brandon Lee's "The Crow" film, and all of the controversy surrounding the new Bill Skarsgård remake, LIFE OF AGONY felt inspired to go back and give respect to the '94 film that made such a huge impact on them during their early years.

"There's something very special about the original 'Crow' that made it timeless, and there's a reason that it resonated with us as kids," explained LIFE OF AGONY bassist Alan Robert. "It was an absolute tragedy… Brandon Lee was killed the year we did our first album 'River Runs Red', and by the time 'The Crow' came out in '94, he was already a legend. Brandon completely embodied the role, made it iconic, and lost his life in the process. It was just so incredibly sad and affected us deeply. He was such a charismatic character and in the very beginning stages of his career. Director Alex Proyas captured lightning in a bottle."

Photo credit: Marissa Ann/Scryer

