LIFE OF AGONY To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'River Runs Red' On January/February 2023 European Tour

Next year marks three decades since LIFE OF AGONY's critically acclaimed debut album, "River Runs Red", was released on Roadrunner Records, and the group is celebrating the milestone with a 2023 world tour. The first leg of the "30 Years Of River Runs Red" trek kicks off in Europe with dates starting on Friday, January 13 in Bochum, Germany and ending in Milton Keynes, England on February 11. Main support will be fellow New York veterans PRONG (in continental Europe) and MADBALL (in the U.K.),with rock duo TARAH WHO? opening all dates. More territories will be announced shortly.

Rolling Stone hailed "River Runs Red" as "one of the greatest metal albums of all time." The LP told the story of a confused and disillusioned young man with low self-worth and a poor support network, who ultimately decides to commit suicide.

"'River Runs Red' was an album that helped so many people get through some really dark times," explains LIFE OF AGONY bassist Alan Robert. "It was raw, heavy and extremely emotional when it dropped back in '93. We had no idea the impact it would have on that generation, let alone being able to see it have such longevity three decades later. It is a complete honor and full circle experience for us to celebrate this moment with our longtime friends PRONG and MADBALL, who were both there in the very beginning of the band's history."

LIFE OF AGONY's "30 Years Of River Runs Red" 2023 tour dates with PRONG (continental Europe only),MADBALL (U.K. only) and TARAH WHO?

Jan. 13 - Bochum, Germany @ Matrix

Jan. 15 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

Jan. 17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Jan. 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

Jan. 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Jan. 21 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

Jan. 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Arena

Jan. 23 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Jan. 25 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Jan. 26 - Bulle, Switzerland @ Ebullition

Jan. 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Jan. 29 - Vaureal, France @ Le Forum

Jan. 31 - Wasquehal, France @ The Black Lab

Feb. 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Feb. 03 - London, England @ The Dome

Feb. 04 - Birmingham, England @ Asylum

Feb. 05 - Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms

Feb. 07 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy

Feb. 08 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

Feb. 10 - Southampton, England @ The 1865

Feb. 11 - Milton Keynes, England @ Craufurd Arms

Earlier this year, LIFE OF AGONY's full-length documentary "The Sound Of Scars", directed by Leigh Brooks, was praised by fans as well as the media for taking a deep and personal look into the bandmembers' lives. Stories of domestic violence, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation came out through introspective interviews with the musicians themselves and their respective families. Kerrang! raved about its "unflinching" take on family with a five-star review and the BBC's Jennie Kermode called it "a highly accomplished piece of work… a story full of pain and struggle." The film is available for purchase or rent on multiple streaming platforms and is out now as a collector's edition Blu-ray through Raven Banner Entertainment.

LIFE OF AGONY's most recent studio album, titled "The Sound Of Scars", was released in 2019 to critical acclaim. It was named "Album of the Year" by The Aquarian Weekly and took the No. 1 spot on Metal Hammer's (Germany) "Best Of 2019" list (alt-rock/punk).