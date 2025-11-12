LIFE OF AGONY's KEITH CAPUTO And JOEY Z To Tour Europe In Celebration Of 'Died Laughing' 25th Anniversary

LIFE OF AGONY singer Keith Caputo will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed 2000 solo album "Died Laughing" with a European tour in March 2026. He will perform the record in its entirety and his cousin Joseph Zampella (a.k.a. Joey Z),who plays guitar in LIFE OF AGONY, will join him on this very special run. Support on the trek will come from SERPENTS.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 14.

A year ago, Keith announced that he was detransitioning more than a decade after coming out as transgender. The now-51-year-old singer revealed he would be living life as a male again, claiming his gender dysphoria had "been cured".

Caputo was born Keith in December 1973 and began identifying as Mina in 2008. The musician publicly came out as transgender in 2011.

Keith said that he wanted to make the detransitioning announcement in response to his followers, who began leaving comments about his appearance and claiming he looked like a man.

"I'm making this video because a lot of people throwing me shade, saying I look ugly, and I look like a man," Caputo shared at the time. "It's like honey lamb, I am a man, I always was a man. You're just not used to hearing authentic people speak. You're used to people spitting lies at you about their identity."

Keith added at the time that he was "very proud" of himself.

"I've been through so much over the years," he said. "I wouldn't wish gender dysphoria on my worst enemy. It's one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever been through in my life, and I'm just so happy that it is fucking over."

LIFE OF AGONY bassist and co-founder Alan Robert showed his support for Caputo's transition in the comment section.

"Proud of your journey and your raw honesty," Robert wrote. "Always here for you no matter what. We ain't blood but we are real family."

Detransitioning is the process of stopping or reversing gender transition, whether it be social, medical, surgical or legal changes.

Keith performed and recorded under his birth name from 1989 to 2006. In 2008, Keith began his transition and eventually made the singer's debut as Mina on the 2013 solo album, "As Much Truth As One Can Bear". Mina later recorded another solo album (2016's "Love Hard") and two more albums with LIFE OF AGONY.

Two days after the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Keith — then still known as Mina — took to his Instagram to say that he wanted Donald Trump to win because of his plan to "stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth" and promise to "revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called 'gender affirming care' — a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children."

According to USA Today, Trump made gender identity issues a focal point of his campaign, targeting transgender rights in a barrage of TV advertising, speeches and campaign rallies and indicating that elimination of those rights would be among the initial priorities of his term.