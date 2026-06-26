LIMP BIZKIT's WES BORLAND: 'We're The Biggest We've Ever Been Right Now'

In a new interview with Gear4music Guitars, LIMP BIZKIT guitarist Wes Borland was asked if he and his bandmates have any plans to work on new music in the not-too-distant future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Absolutely. We're planning on going in... I think we have some time in August that we're planning on going in and writing.

"We've had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs]. Fred [Durst, LIMP BIZKIT frontman] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year, and we were, like, 'Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.' And so we've got some ammo to go in."

Asked how the songwriting process generally works in LIMP BIZKIT, Wes said: "Usually Fred comes with an idea, or I'll... What I really need to do, and which I haven't done in a while, before we've had sessions, is do homework and go... 'Cause we've been so busy lately that when we've gone into the studio, which we have a few times over the last couple years, but the resurgence in our schedule has just been amazing. I don't know whether it's TikTok or nostalgia or what it is, but we've been busy, busy, busy. But usually in the past, when we've made a record, I go do lots of riff writing and then bring it in, and then we start building songs off of that. Or Fred will work on song ideas at home, and then we'll build off of that. And then sometimes we just start improvising. Or he'll go, 'Write the best thing you've ever written right now, on the spot.' But some of that stuff happens. I mean, I think 'Break Stuff' happened that way, where it was just, like, [I came up with the opening two-part riff that relies entirely on an easy hammer-on technique]... And he's like, 'That's enough.' And then we just started looping that. So you just never know what you're gonna get. 'Cause that was almost a joke when I wrote that, because it was so simple. I was, like, 'What, like this?' Just threw something away, and that becomes the most dangerous song in the world."

After the interviewer noted that KORN recently said that the Jonathan Davis-fronted outfit is now the biggest it has ever been, Wes concurred. "We're the biggest we've ever been right now [as well]," he said. "It's crazy. And I'm not saying that in a cocky way. I'm saying that, like, we can't believe it. It's just been — we're so lucky. I don't know exactly how it happened, but I think people… We just get along so well now, and everybody, we're adults, and we're still having fun doing it, and I think that translates to the audience."

Last year, LIMP BIZKIT released a new single, "Making Love To Morgan Wallen". The track, which marked the band's first new material since 2021's "Still Sucks" album, was produced, composed and written by Fred Durst, with John Otto, Sam Rivers, Leor Dimant, Wes Borland and Joel Eriksson all having "composer lyricist" credits. It was produced by Zakk Cervini.

"Making Love To Morgan Wallen" was made available via EA Games/Hollywood Records and arrived in partnership with the video game "Battlefield 6". A remix of LIMP BIZKIT's 1999 hit "Break Stuff" was featured in an early trailer for the game.

Prior to the arrival of "Still Sucks", LIMP BIZKIT had not released a new studio LP since 2011's "Gold Cobra", although the band has spent a lot of time writing and recording music over the past decade and a half.

The first single from "Still Sucks", a song called "Vibes", opened at No. 38 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, LIMP BIZKIT's first appearance on the tally since "Almost Over" peaked at No. 33 in July 2004.

"Still Sucks" debuted at No. 7 on the Hard Rock Albums chart in November 2021.

According to Billboard, LIMP BIZKIT has had four career top 10s on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, hitting a No. 4 high with "My Way" in 2001. The band landed five top 10s on Alternative Airplay, including the 1999 No. 1 "Re-Arranged".

Nine LIMP BIZKIT titles have landed on the Billboard 200, including two which topped the chart — 1999's "Significant Other" and 2000's "Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water".

LIMP BIZKIT bassist Sam Rivers died last October at age 48. Rivers, who was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, was one third of the original LIMP BIZKIT lineup in 1994, alongside Durst and drummer John Otto. (Borland and DJ Lethal joined in 1996.)